MY SALON Suite of Minnesota Celebrates Grand Openings in Apple Valley and Chanhassen

MY SALON Suite, a leading salon suite franchise, is excited to announce the opening of its new standalone locations in Apple Valley and Chanhassen, Minnesota.

APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MY SALON Suite, a leading salon suite franchise, is excited to announce the opening of its new standalone locations in Apple Valley and Chanhassen, Minnesota. These new locations mark a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to provide beauty professionals with state-of-the-art salon spaces that elevate the client experience and empower independent beauty entrepreneurs.

Convenient Access to Premium Salon Spaces

As a commitment to providing convenience and accessibility to salon owners, MY SALON Suite now boasts four locations across Minnesota. Whether just starting a salon business or seeking a strategic relocation, these new locations in Apple Valley and Chanhassen offer the ideal spaces to bring a vision to life. These openings complement the existing locations in Bloomington and Plymouth, further solidifying their position as a preferred destination for top-tier beauty services in Minnesota.

A Welcoming Package for New Salon Owners

MY SALON Suite is dedicated to empowering salon owners to thrive in their businesses. New salon owners at MY SALON Suite receive a fully furnished suite designed to elevate the client experience. Additionally, members benefit from a professional photoshoot, allowing them to showcase their expertise confidently. As part of their commitment to supporting entrepreneurial journeys, every new salon owner also gains access to the guidance of a free business coach through the franchise.

Exclusive Partnerships for Cost Savings and Convenience

MY SALON Suite has forged a strategic partnership with Square, a leading payment and processing platform, to empower salon owners further. This collaboration allows salon owners to enjoy exclusive discounts on appointments and processing services, streamlining their business operations and maximizing profitability.

In addition, MY SALON Suite offers an exclusive product website where salon owners can access discounted salon products and supplies. This platform not only contributes to cost savings but also ensures a hassle-free approach to restocking essential items, enhancing the overall convenience for salon professionals. These are just a few of the many benefits available to empowering owners with valuable resources and opportunities, ensuring continued success in the beauty industry.

A Personal Invitation to Explore Leasing Opportunities

MY SALON Suite invites inspiring salon owners to schedule a private and confidential tour of our modern and well-equipped locations in Apple Valley and Chanhassen. Discover the possibilities of MY SALON Suite community members and take the first step towards building a thriving salon business.

To book a tour and explore leasing opportunities at MY SALON Suite of Minnesota, call or text (612) 767-4509 or email rkueppers@mysalonsuite.com. Dedicated professionals are ready to assist new salon owners.

About MY SALON Suite

MY SALON Suite is a premier salon suite franchise that provides a luxurious, fully furnished workspace for salon professionals to elevate their businesses. With over 270 locations across the country, MY SALON Suite empowers salon owners to create a personalized salon experience for their clients while enjoying the benefits of a supportive and thriving community.

For more information, visit one of their 4 convenient locations.

Apple Valley:

6906 153rd Street West

Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124

Phone: 612-767-4509

https://goo.gl/maps/XtjTUX6WBv8hwY6Y6

https://www.mysalonsuite.com/applevalley/

Bloomington:

7989 Southtown Dr.

Bloomington, Minnesota 55431

Phone: 612-767-4509

https://goo.gl/maps/44XHz6vVGCRzbVnn9

https://www.mysalonsuite.com/bloomington/

Chanhassen:

8951 Crossroads Blvd

Chanhassen, Minnesota 55317

Phone: 612-767-4509

https://goo.gl/maps/CHt9w6jiukCA4kdP7

https://www.mysalonsuite.com/chanhassen/

Plymouth:

4190 Vinewood Lane North, Suite 102

Plymouth, Minnesota 55442

Phone: 612-767-4509

https://goo.gl/maps/BFVAxZzHNv99v9v88

https://www.mysalonsuite.com/plymouth/