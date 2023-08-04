$500,000 Dollars for Nursing Care for Just $100,000 In Cash
WESTBOROUGH, MA, USA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Term Nursing care expense is the great fear of the baby boomer generation.
A Massachusetts firm has solved the Long-Term care puzzle for middle class Americans.
Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. in coordination with local legal professionals and the Legacy Insurance Brokerage has solved the crisis with a plan they call ECHIP, The Elder Care Health Insurance Plan.
The solution to the national crisis of escalating long term care cost for services can be achieved in 3 steps:
1.) Comprehensive legal documentation for loved ones to step in financially.
2.) Selecting the Medicare insurance plan that best suits your needs and situation.
3.) Purchasing a product for cash benefits if you need care.
With a plan in place and the strategy used by Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc., those families that would be devastated by nursing care expenses can reduce the outlay to a reasonable predictable amount.
This strategy takes just one thing, Planning and professional coordination.
Legacy serves as the central coordinator for all parties involved:
- Family members
- Investment Advisor
- Insurance Agent
- Legal professional
- Tax professional
