$500,000 Dollars for Nursing Care for Just $100,000 In Cash

A Massachusetts firm has solved the Long-Term care puzzle for middle class Americans.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. in coordination with local legal professionals and the Legacy Insurance Brokerage has solved the crisis with a plan they call ECHIP, The Elder Care Health Insurance Plan.

The solution to the national crisis of escalating long term care cost for services can be achieved in 3 steps:

1.) Comprehensive legal documentation for loved ones to step in financially.

2.) Selecting the Medicare insurance plan that best suits your needs and situation.

3.) Purchasing a product for cash benefits if you need care.

With a plan in place and the strategy used by Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc., those families that would be devastated by nursing care expenses can reduce the outlay to a reasonable predictable amount.

This strategy takes just one thing, Planning and professional coordination.

Legacy serves as the central coordinator for all parties involved:

- Family members

- Investment Advisor

- Insurance Agent

- Legal professional

- Tax professional

For very reasonable fees Legacy organizes and coordinates all forms of the ECHIP plan for families over age 65. They can be reached at www.LFSadvisors.com or 800-427-9781 to speak with Heather Peterson to arrange a complimentary consultation. For career opportunities email Cathy Portanova at cportanova@LFSadvisors.com or give us a call!

Securities and Advisory Services offered through SagePoint Financial, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC Registered Investment Advisors. Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. is not affiliated with SagePoint Financial, Inc.