Justice Tax Bowls for Charity

On May 19th, 2023, Justice Tax, LLC held a bowling contest. The winning team would get the option to choose which charity the company would make a donation to.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Employees of Justice Tax, LLC were assigned to two different teams the Blue Team or the Red Team. After bowling two full games the company totaled up the scores from every player in each team individually to overall find out which team hit the most pins. The Red Team won by just 65 points total and chose Special Olympics as the recipient of the donation.“It’s really important that we take a moment to release stress from working long nights to meet deadlines,” Audrey Keith-Horton, head of the Justice Tax Employee Committee, stated. “So, when we were brainstorming ways to raise funds for charity, we realized we could use this as an opportunity to blow off some steam too. Bowling was the perfect choice, and I’m so happy the winning team chose Special Olympics. I couldn’t think of a better cause!”About Special Olympics: Special Olympics is a non-profit organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This gives them opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.About Us: Incorporated in 2000, Justice Tax, LLC and its predecessors continue our mission to help consumers achieve financial freedom from tax issues. For the past two decades, the founders of Justice Tax, LLC assisted consumers with financial struggles. We have facilitated over $2.2 billion of financial obligations for over 20,000 individuals. There is nothing more important to us than our relationship with our clients and serving others. Each interaction we share with our clients is held with the care we would expect ourselves. We strive for complete satisfaction every time — Justice, Truth, and Liberty for all.