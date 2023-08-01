Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,410 in the last 365 days.

RIDOH and DEM Recommend Lifting Restrictions for Blue-green Algae in Boone Lake and Slacks Reservoir

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) recommend lifting the advisory restricting recreational activities at Boone Lake in Exeter and Slacks Reservoir in Greenville. The advisory was related to high levels of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria. Recent consecutive surveys and sample analysis confirmed that blue-green algae has been present but at acceptably low levels. Cyanotoxin is not present in detectable concentrations. These findings support lifting the advisory.

Blue-green algae conditions can change quickly, and it is possible that blooms may again affect Boone Lake and Slacks Reservoir, or other waterbodies in Rhode Island. The public should avoid contact with any body of water that is bright green or has a dense, floating algal mat on the water's surface. Blue-green algae blooms may look like green paint or thick pea soup. Toxins may persist in the water after a blue-green algae bloom is no longer visible.

To report suspected blue-green algae blooms, contact RIDEM's Office of Water Resources at 222-4700 or DEM.OWRCyano@dem.ri.gov

You just read:

RIDOH and DEM Recommend Lifting Restrictions for Blue-green Algae in Boone Lake and Slacks Reservoir

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more