Chapter and Metaverse Available in Japanese
Gamma Law Managing Partner David B. Hoppe Chronicles the Rise of Web3
Author David Hoppe, one of the world’s first attorneys to specialize in the legal ramifications presented by digital innovations...is uniquely qualified to offer his considered perspectives.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gamma Law Managing Partner David B. Hoppe takes Japanese readers on a journey through the digital media environment that led to the meteoric rise and subsequent turmoil of the NFT market, the development of blockchain/crypto use cases, and the emergence of Web3.
— Naoko Okumoto
With the Japanese publication of Chapter and Metaverse: Legal Trends and Developments in Web3 and NFTs, Hoppe delivers a nuanced interpretation of the court cases, business models, risks, and opportunities that have created and continue to define the metaverse, extended reality, video gaming, NFTs, DAOs, and the entire digital revolution. With chapters such as “Sell the Sizzle, Not the Stake” and “Hold My Beer – NFTs, Alcohol, and Intellectual Property,” many of Hoppe’s hot takes are both insightful and irreverent.
Similar to his previous book, Esports in Court, Crimes in VR, and the 51% Attack, the essays in the book capitalize on Gamma Law’s early adaptation to Web3 legal challenges.
“As a first mover in the blockchain/crypto/NFT space, Gamma Law is uniquely positioned to counsel and represent clients that leverage these technologies - video games, film, art, luxury goods, and more,” Hoppe said. “Those industries are all represented in the book which also touches upon Jay-Z, Bill Gates, Justin Bieber, Serena Williams, and other pop culture icons buying (or declaring that they would never buy) NFTs. And while many articles deal with securities law, intellectual property, and contracts, I endeavor for a light touch in explaining the issues and legal foundations.”
Chapter and Metaverse tracks both the chronology and businesses’ adoption of Web3 technologies, notes Naoko Okumoto in the book’s preface.
“The book delves beyond the events within the NFT realm to consider the issues, challenges, and market dynamics that give rise to trends,” she writes. “Author David Hoppe, one of the world’s first attorneys to recognize and specialize in the legal ramifications presented by digital innovations such as extended reality, eSports, interactive media, and NFTs, is uniquely qualified to offer his considered perspectives.”
Chapter and Metaverse is available on Amazon in Kindle ebook and paperback editions.
Scott Smith
Gamma Law
+1 (415) 901-0510
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn