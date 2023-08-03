VIASOX SET TO LAUNCH 10 NEW PATTERNS EACH MONTH FOR ALL DIABETIC SOCK RANGES
August 1, 2023 – Viasox, a leading innovator in the diabetic socks industry, is excited to announce a revolutionary new initiative.MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting this month, Viasox will introduce 10 distinct and dynamic patterns across all three product lines each month: Non-binding socks, Compression socks, and Non-binding ankle socks. This initiative represents a dedicated effort to expand design choices while reinforcing the commitment to blend medical efficacy with lively aesthetics in diabetic footwear.
Central to the product lineup are the non-binding diabetic socks by Viasox. With an engineering focus on incredible stretchiness, ultra-softness, and easy donning and doffing, these socks prioritize user comfort and safety. Additional features like seamless toes and padded bottoms reduce irritation and pressure points risks, thereby minimizing the chance of skin damage. Infused with bamboo, these socks come with moisture-wicking and antimicrobial properties to maintain dryness and freshness, helping to mitigate bacterial and fungal infection risks.
The compression socks by Viasox cater to those requiring graduated compression. Delivering 12-15 mmHg of pressure, these socks offer the necessary energy boost for legs and feet. Their design, snug around the ankle and looser at the top ensures effortless donning and doffing. Thanks to the bamboo infusion and the extra comfort from cushioned soles, they come with the same moisture-wicking and antimicrobial properties as the non-binding socks. These socks are specifically engineered to enhance blood circulation while combating fatigue, swelling, and pain.
Lastly, Viasox offers diabetic ankle socks, serving as a lower-height alternative while maintaining the comfort and benefits of the full-length non-binding socks.
Dimos Siagoulis, CEO of Viasox, shared, "The company is eager to introduce unique patterns into our product range consistently. This strategy aligns with our philosophy that managing diabetes should not compromise personal style or restrict enjoyment derived from vibrant, expressive clothing choices. Viasox is committed to presenting a harmonious blend of comfort, health, and style in diabetic sock selections."
Visit the Viasox website and stay updated through social media platforms for monthly pattern launches. The aim remains to invigorate diabetic sock choices with creative design and reliable comfort.
About Viasox:
Viasox is an industry-leading company specializing in designing and selling top-quality fancy diabetic socks. Recognizing the need for specialized, comfortable, high-performance, and aesthetically pleasing footwear for people with diabetes, Viasox offers a range of non-binding socks, compression socks, and non-binding ankle socks that check all these boxes.
Shabnum Bhat
Viasox Ltd.
+1 855-768-1227
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube