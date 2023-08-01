Senator Pou on the Passing of Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver

Trenton – Senator Nellie Pou issued the following statement on the news of the passing of Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver:

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of my long-time friend and colleague, Lt. Governor Shelia Oliver. The Lieutenant Governor and I served side by side in the General Assembly, where she was well-known as a tireless advocate for New Jersey families and children, and especially for those living in our underserved communities. New Jersey has lost a determined and committed public servant, while many of us who knew her have lost a sister in the fight to make our state more livable and equitable for all its residents.”