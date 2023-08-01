Singleton on the Passing of Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver

Trenton – Senator Troy Singleton issued the following statement on the passing of Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver:

“I was saddened to hear the news of Sheila’s passing. Throughout her lifelong career in public service, she has been an awe-inspiring force, breaking down barriers and inscribing her name in history as the first Black woman to serve as Assembly Speaker and first woman of color elected to statewide office. I was honored to serve in the Assembly alongside her, and more recently work together on legislation relating to her post as head of the Department of Community and Urban Affairs. She has certainly left her mark on the State of New Jersey. My thoughts are with her family during this difficult time.”