LaborMax Staffing, Staffing Agency in Tacoma, WA, Announces Merger of Kent, WA and Tacoma, WA Branches
LaborMax Staffing, Staffing Agency in Tacoma, WA, Announces Merger of Kent, WA and Tacoma, WA Branches
This merger represents a significant milestone for LaborMax Staffing, as it allows us to combine the strengths of our Kent and Tacoma branches to better serve our valued clients and candidates”KENT, WA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LaborMax Staffing, a leading staffing agency in Tacoma, Kent, and surrounding areas, is thrilled to announce the successful merger of its Kent, WA branch with its Tacoma, WA branch. This strategic move aims to enhance operational efficiency, streamline services, and provide an even higher level of support to clients and job seekers in the region.
— Robert Butler
The consolidation of these two well-established branches will create a stronger and more cohesive entity that can better serve the evolving needs of the labor market in the greater Seattle-Tacoma area. The merger will leverage the collective expertise and resources of both branches, resulting in improved workforce solutions and increased opportunities for both employers and workers.
With this merger, clients can expect expanded service offerings, increased access to qualified candidates, and a seamless experience when partnering with LaborMax Staffing for their staffing and workforce requirements. Job seekers, too, will benefit from a wider range of job opportunities, professional development resources, and a more efficient job placement process.
"This merger represents a significant milestone for LaborMax Staffing, as it allows us to combine the strengths of our Kent and Tacoma branches to better serve our valued clients and candidates," said Robert Butler, owner of the LaborMax Staffing branches. "We are excited about the increased capabilities this merger brings and the positive impact it will have on the local communities and businesses we support."
Both the Kent and Tacoma staffing agency branches will continue to operate under the LaborMax Staffing brand, ensuring continuity for existing clients and job seekers. The unified branch will be led by Robert Butler, who will oversee the seamless integration of operations and uphold LaborMax Staffing's commitment to delivering top-notch workforce solutions.
About LaborMax Staffing:
LaborMax Staffing is a nationally recognized provider of staffing and workforce solutions, catering to diverse industries, including manufacturing, construction, logistics, hospitality, and more. With a mission to connect skilled workers with reputable employers, LaborMax Staffing has built a reputation for excellence, reliability, and customer-centric services.
For more information regarding LaborMax Staffing in Tacoma, please visit labormax.net or call (253) 260-5553. Companies and the public can also visit LaborMax Staffing's location at 11401 Pacific Ave S Suite A, Tacoma, WA 98444.
Robert Butler
LaborMax Staffing - Tacoma
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook