Aleutian Airways Heads to Homer
Flights begin September 19
We are thrilled to unveil our new service plans to Homer, Alaska – a treasured travel destination and a vibrant hub of activity.”ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sterling Airways dba Aleutian Airways announced today that it will begin scheduled service to Homer, Alaska, Tuesday, September 19*. The initial schedule will offer two roundtrip flights from Anchorage Monday-Friday, and one round trip on Saturday and Sundays. Utilizing Saab 2000 aircraft; the airline offers a quick 40-minute flight between the two cities.
— Wayne Heller
Departure and arrival times are as follows:
• Depart Anchorage at 7:00 a.m.
• Arrive in Homer at 7:40 a.m.
• Depart Homer at 8:10 a.m.
• Arrive in Anchorage at 8:50 a.m.
• Depart Anchorage at 4:00 p.m.
• Arrive in Homer at 4:40 p.m.
• Depart Homer at 5:10 p.m.
• Arrive in Anchorage at 5:50 p.m.
"We are thrilled to unveil our new service plans to Homer, Alaska – a treasured travel destination and a vibrant hub of activity," announced Wayne Heller, President and CEO of Aleutian Airways. "We are prepared to answer the demand for additional travel options that promise safe, reliable, and unforgettable guest experiences. Our best-in-class fleet, built on a foundation of unwavering commitment to safety and excellence, is spreading its wings to bring travelers closer to the heart of Homer's charm."
Tickets are available now on flyaleutian.com, online travel agency sites and through local travel agents.
* Please note that the new flight schedule outlined above is subject to approval from government authorities, is subject to change.
About Aleutian Airways
Aleutian Airways, operated by Sterling Airways, is a joint venture between Wexford Capital and McKinley Alaska Private Investment, to answer the community’s need for airline service to the Aleutian Islands as well as other destinations throughout Alaska. Operating Saab 2000 aircraft Aleutian Airways is the Strongest Link in the Chain. More information can be found at flyaleutian.com.
About Sterling Airways
Sterling Airways dba Aleutian Airways, a portfolio company of Wexford Capital LP, has the mission to set a new standard in aviation. Led by a team of experienced airline professionals, Sterling provides the highest level of safety, customer service and professionalism in the industry. For more information visit flysterling.com
Ashley Hammers
Aleutian Airways
+1 904-639-4898
