Survey Unveils the Role of AI in Online Search: LLMs Gaining Ground as Backup to Search Engines

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumers' search behavior significantly impacts how businesses are discovered in a dynamic digital landscape. To uncover the latest consumer trends in service and product discovery, we conducted a comprehensive survey focused on the role of AI, search engines, and social media.

The survey, conducted in July 2023, delved into consumers' preferences when seeking services and products.

Key Consumer Trends:

1. AI's Rising Appeal: The survey revealed a growing trend of consumers turning to AI-driven tools and Large Language Models (LLMs) to discover services and products. AI's ability to provide instant answers to specific queries increasingly resonates with consumers.

2. Search Engines Lead the Way: Despite AI's surge, search engines remain the top choice for consumers when seeking services and products. Users value search engines for their comprehensive and reliable results.

3. Social Media for Peer Recommendations: Social media platforms are vital in service and product discovery. Consumers often use social networks for peer recommendations, reviews, and real-life experiences.

4. AI Complements Search and Social Media: While AI adoption is growing, it primarily complements social media. Consumers utilize AI as a supplementary resource when social media fails to yield desired results.

Understanding these consumer trends can profoundly impact businesses' marketing strategies. Aligning with consumers' evolving preferences in their discovery journey can enhance brand visibility and customer acquisition.

