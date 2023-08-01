Homeownership Applications Now Being Accepted

The Department of Commerce is accepting applications for Homeownership projects that plan to seek capital funding in the 2023 competitive funding cycle.

Applications may be submitted for down payment assistance revolving loan fund (RLF), affordability subsidy grants, capitalization grants, self-help projects, short-term production loans, and developer subsidies for long-term or permanent affordable resale restricted programs (such as Community Land Trusts or deed-restricted programs), and any other Housing Trust Fund (HTF) eligible project types.

Please download and read the 2023 Notice of Funding Availability and application materials for complete details.

Applications are due by 12:00 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2023.