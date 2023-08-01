Former Employee Pursuing Case Against Comcast Corporation for Alleged Sexual Harassment and Discrimination
Federal case highlights the urgent need for workplace safety and fairnessMARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An ongoing sexual harassment and discrimination case against Comcast of the District LLC, also known as Comcast Corporation, gains further momentum. The Pro Se plaintiff, Yannick Bopda, reports enduring a hostile work environment based on sex, sexual harassment based on sex, intimidation and discrimination based on national origin during his tenure in 2021.
The documentation filed in the court details Bopda’s allegations of being subjected to relentless sexual advances by an assistant manager at Comcast. According to Bopda's statements, the assistant manager’s unwanted pursuit of a sexual relationship became progressively aggressive. The alleged actions crossed a terrifying boundary when she threatened harm against Bopda's family members. According to court filings, the assistant manager threatened to cause deadly harm to Bopda’s mother. Despite Bopda's numerous complaints to Comcast's management and human resources, no protective action was taken.
Upon escalating the issue to the court of law, Bopda was granted a temporary peace order against the assistant manager. This led to an unfortunate turn of events, as the assistant manager allegedly disappeared, possibly with the help of Comcast, potentially obstructing justice in the process. This obstruction allegation has further amplified the seriousness of the case against Comcast.
In an unexpected twist, Bopda was terminated from his role at Comcast, while the accused assistant manager was allowed to evade the permanent peace order court hearing. This event raises critical questions about the integrity and responsibility of Comcast toward the safety and rights of its employees.
The Maryland Department of Labor, after reviewing the comprehensive evidence presented, found Comcast culpable. This finding was a significant step forward for Bopda in his pursuit of justice. The case was subsequently escalated to the EEOC by the Biden-Harris Administration, resulting in an exhaustive investigation. Following the investigation, a "Letter of Right to Sue" was issued, granting Bopda legal permission to proceed with litigation against Comcast.
Initiated on September 19, 2022, the litigation started in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Maryland, under county jurisdiction section code 27-9, 27-19 and 27-22. The case, originally documented under the number C-15-CV-22-003431, was later transferred to the Federal District of Maryland Southern Division Court, Greenbelt, Maryland, after Comcast’s retinue of counsel filed for transfer without the consent of Bopda. It was assigned a new case number: 8:22-CV-02889.
As the case moves forward in the Federal District of Maryland Southern Division Court under case number 8:22-CV-02889, Bopda remains unwavering in his pursuit of justice. His courage serves as a stark reminder to corporations that the rights, safety and dignity of their employees must be upheld, and that any breach of this duty will not go unnoticed or unchallenged.
Bopda can be contacted at C88525609@gmail.com or via LinkedIn.
###
Media Relations
Yannick Bopda
C88525609@gmail.com