Natural Healthy Concepts (NHC) Reaches Licensing Agreement With NEEDS, Inc.
Natural Healthy Concepts (www.NHC.com) announced that effective on July 5th, they had entered into a licensing agreement to take over operation of NEEDS, Inc.
“By joining NHC, NEEDS customers have access to an extensive range of professional-grade and retail-grade vitamins and supplements, just like those they have come to rely on at www.needs.com."”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural Healthy Concepts (www.NHC.com) today announced that effective on July 5th, they had entered into a licensing agreement to take over operation of NEEDS, Inc., including the www.needs.com website and its customer database. This agreement will allow Natural Healthy Concepts (NHC) to continue to provide products and services to NEEDS customers.
— Jay Clarke
NEEDS was a family-owned business serving customers across the United States and internationally for nearly 40 years. Following consultation within the family, Andrew Fox, the President/CEO of NEEDS, Inc., chose to cease operations and retire. He contacted Natural Healthy Concepts after significant research because he felt this company was best suited to take over the NEEDS website operations. He highly recommended NHC for their excellent customer service, dedicated staff of licensed healthcare practitioners, and high level of trust.
Andy Fox stated, “We want to express our gratitude to our employees for their many years of service. Each of our NEEDS employees made unique contributions to our organization and their ongoing commitment to our NEEDS clientele was second to none. They are the true heroes of the NEEDS legacy.” He continued, “We also want to acknowledge and thank our many NEEDS customers who utilized the many educational services NEEDS provided over the years. It has been an honor and privilege to be a part of your lives and we thank you for your loyalty and patronage.”
Jay Clarke, President of Natural Healthy Concepts said, “By joining NHC, NEEDS customers will enjoy the same level of care they received at at www.needs.com. Moreover, NHC will be able to provide new ways to support overall well-being and enhance healthy lifestyles for NEEDS customers." The www.needs.com website will permanently be redirected to https://www.NHC.com.
About Natural Healthy Concepts:
Founded in 2004, Natural Healthy Concepts (NHC) has established itself as a trusted source for people on their journey of improving their overall health. NHC believes that the foundation of health and wellness lies in proper nutrition and licensed practitioner guided supplementation as needed. NHC seeks out customers looking for more support throughout their journey of achieving optimal health and wellness.
Matt Kemp
Renew Co.
+1 615-778-2113
email us here