Centers Health Care Hosts Statewide Care That Moves You Day
August 2, 2023 will demonstrate that movement and activities defeat loneliness & isolationALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Centers Health Care, the largest family of skilled nursing facilities in the northeast, is hosting its system-wide, Care That Moves You Day on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. On this day, thousands of staff and residents will participate in a variety of activities with one goal and that is to have some fun with movement. Care That Moves You Day will be seen across the state at various Centers Health Care locations, from Long Island to Buffalo.
Events encouraging residents and staff to have some fun with movement includes the following:
• Zumba classes
• Summer Olympics
• Volleyball
• Bowling
• Dance flash mob
• Seated aerobics.
As we navigate a post-pandemic world, Centers Health Care recognizes the damage and negative effects that lockdowns and isolation have had and continue to have on individuals living in healthcare facilities, especially seniors.
“Care That Moves You Day is a continuum of the organization’s day-to-day efforts to have some daily fun and movement along with interacting with their fellow residents,” said Rose Ferreira, Senior Director of Recreation Services. “Movement and fun have a two-fold benefit that it also fights the realism of loneliness and isolation and it is our job to bring extra activities to our residents that both joyfully fulfill them and make them stronger individuals from a health perspective. This summer’s initiative, Care That Moves You, does just that.”
Isolation and loneliness with seniors have been a devastating issue for a longtime throughout the country at post-acute care facilities, far before COVID-19, and proves to be an issue into the future. Centers Health Care’s purpose is getting people to move, make them stronger, and ultimately win out over loneliness and isolation.
Loneliness and isolation increase the risk for individuals to develop mental health challenges in their lives, and a lack of connection raises the likelihood of premature death to levels comparable to smoking daily as addressed by US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy in 2023. Through physical activity with loved ones, friends, and coworkers, we can move into a more positive direction while uplifting our residents, as well as our health care workers who have also experienced burnout, a problem that was exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a community initiative. We invite all New Yorkers to get moving and those who are work-from-home status, it’s time for you to get up and move too”, said Steve Carr, Chief Sales Officer. “Movement is good for your health, mentally, physically and emotionally, plus it also keeps you connected to the people around you. Moving also eliminates the idea of isolation and loneliness so we are also asking all Centers employees to forward an email asking their friends and families to post a video.”
Centers Health Care facilities value the wellbeing of all of their residents and staff alike. The company values the art of movement and therefore prioritizes movement among its community as physical activity and that human interaction are proven to have substantial impacts on the health of every individual. Demonstrating the company’s commitment to movement, Centers Health Care is highlighting best health practices, fitness, and wellness while also urging individuals to engage in fun activities.
The summer kickoff of movement among facilities throughout New York State began on July 25th with a presentation focused on bridging human connection across staff and residents through movement in anticipation of the August 2, 2023 Care That Moves You Day.
“August 2, 2023 is a proud one-day celebration of “moving” throughout the Centers Health Care family of skilled nursing facilities, even though the idea of “movement” is nothing new to Centers Health Care,” said Carr. “On any given day, anyone can walk through the facilities and feel the movement of the activities in the rehab gyms and throughout all recreation events. This day brings us all together as a community to celebrate the power of movement all together.”
