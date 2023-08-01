BestCompaniesAZ and Career Connectors Host 9th Annual Diversity Talks & Hiring Event on October 12, 2023
Now Accepting Event Sponsors and Hiring Companies for Virtual EventPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BestCompaniesAZ, a local employer branding agency and award promotion company specializing in elevating Arizona’s award winning workplace cultures, and Career Connectors, a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting professionals in career transition, are hosting a diversity, equity & inclusion virtual panel and hiring event October 12, 2023 from 9:00 to 11:30 am. The free event for job seekers and career professionals will feature 20 award-winning employers who are revolutionizing workplace diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within their company. For details visit https://bestcompaniesaz.com/diversitytalks.
The virtual event will feature four DEI panelist experts and prominent DEI companies recently recognized nationally for their diverse and inclusive cultures. Many of these hiring companies have won recent workplace awards such as Diversity Inc Top 50 Companies for Diversity, Top Companies to Work for in Arizona, FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® in America, Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion, and more.
Featured hiring companies include: Axon, Achieve, CommonSpirit Health/Dignity Health Arizona, Desert Financial Credit Union, HonorHealth, KUBRA, Northern Trust, Vanguard, Voya Financial, WillScot Mobile Mini, Workiva, and more. The event will kick off with a panel session facilitated by Robin Reed, Black Chamber of Arizona President and CEO, who will discuss each company’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and how they have changed their approach to DEI and their recruitment strategies.
“At Voya Financial, we believe that a strategic focus on diversity and inclusion leads to better performance, increased innovation, an enhanced ability to address customer needs, higher employee engagement, lower employee turnover rates and helps to strengthen our communities. We commend BestCompaniesAZ for their leadership on showcasing diversity and inclusion best practices and we look forward to participating in this important discussion,” said Kristina DiMartino, Executive Recruiting Director.
“We are pleased to host this event in partnership with Career Connectors and will be sharing stories of diversity, equity and inclusion and hiring goals for all these award winning companies. A special section of our website will shine a spotlight on the many career openings at these DEI committed companies – coming soon to https://bestcompaniesaz.com/diversitytalks”, said Denise Gredler, Founder & CEO of BestCompaniesAZ. “The companies that will be attending this event recognize that there is a need to encourage and raise awareness around diversity and inclusion that will in turn lead to greater creativity and innovation in the workplace.”
Founder and CEO of Career Connectors, Jessica Pierce, expressed “We are thrilled to once again join forces with BestCompaniesAZ for the 9th consecutive year in hosting the annual DEI event. Our partnership symbolizes a shared passion for supporting our community and fostering inclusive workplaces. Together, we are creating a platform for job seekers to connect with top-notch employers leading the charge in diversity, equity, and inclusion. Let's embark on this transformative journey together at the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Virtual Hiring Event on October 12, 2023, where we'll celebrate and elevate Arizona's award-winning workplace cultures."
To sponsor or participate in the event as a DEI community partner or hiring company, please contact Denise Gredler, 480-545-5151, Dgredler@bestcompaniesaz.com.
###
About BestCompaniesAZ:
BestCompaniesAZ specializes in helping corporate clients develop, strengthen and market their unique employer brands through a variety of digital marketing, events, and award programs. Founded in 2002, BestCompaniesAZ pioneered the intersection of recruiting, human resources, marketing, and public relations and has evolved into an exclusive, niche PR, marketing and employer branding firm that specializes in building and promoting strong employer brands. For more information, visit BestCompaniesAZ.com, or call 480-545-5151.
About Career Connectors
Career Connectors is innovating how people land careers and employers build talent. As Arizona's fastest-growing employment services program, check out our unparalleled breadth of offerings at www.CareerConnectors.org or call 480-442-5806.
