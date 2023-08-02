Boeing Mesa Continues Commitment to Neurodiversity and Inclusion

Boeing Mesa’s BDS Fabrication Unit Earns Certified Neurodiverse Workplace (CNW) Designation

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Another Boeing department has joined the growing neurodiverse workplace community with the company’s BDS Fabrication Unit’s earning a Certified Neurodiverse Workplace (CNW) designation. Following in the footsteps of Boeing’s Mesa-based electrical department, the company’s fabrication unit has become more welcoming to professionals with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and other differences.

The designation, granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), involves intensive training for an organization’s staff and leadership on the challenges neurodiverse individuals face on the job — and the unique abilities they bring to the table. Not only has this move diversified the BDS Fabrication workplace, but it has also enabled the company to reap the many benefits of hiring and retaining talent that can “think outside the box.”

Dave Rackham, the vice-president of BDS Fabrication, elaborated on the gifts neurodiverse professionals provide — and why training existing staff is crucial in retaining them. “Our neurodiversity certification is a big deal. Not only are we better able to work effectively with our neurodiverse fulfillment center partners, but we are also realizing that many of our teammates are not neurotypical. The awareness we now have because of our certification allows us to more effectively communicate with and strengthen our relationships with our neurodiverse teammates. It is far easier to recognize when we interact with our people who think differently and work through communication challenges. Solving these challenges enables us to take advantage of their different perspectives, resulting in more effective solutions to the problems we face. For us, this certification is not just a plaque we hang on our wall but rather a tool that is leading us towards our ultimate goal of excellence,” he said.

Neurodiversity inclusion in the workplace has become a key focus for organizations looking to attract, hire and retain talent for a variety of positions and industries. Neurodivergent individuals may have a different way of thinking than neurotypical individuals. Organizations that utilize inclusive hiring and management practices, including staff training, accommodations, and updated policies and procedures, can better manage and nurture existing staff and attract the talent they need to stay competitive, increase effectiveness, and promote innovation. As Myron Pincomb, chairman of the board at IBCCES, puts it, “Developing the ability of neurotypical staff to bring out the best in their neurodiverse colleagues is essential to a company’s success in today’s corporate environment. Without the innovation that neurodiverse professionals provide, organizations risk falling behind their competitors. Certification ensures that a company has demonstrated a high degree of competence in taking full advantage of these individuals’ unique talents. Boeing Mesa has gone above and beyond in their commitment to inclusion, furthering the Mesa community’s goal of honoring their Autism Certified City designation.”

About the Boeing Mesa Fabrication Center:

The Boeing Mesa Fabrication Centers are building an inclusive team that plays a key role in helping refine and sharpen the way BDS Fabrication builds products. The centers work alongside a specialized fulfillment center onsite in which neurodivergent members perform several essential tasks that enhance point-of-use supplies for fabrication technicians.

About IBCCES:

For more than 20 years, IBCCES (https://ibcces.org/) has led the world in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content, clinical experts, perspectives of people with autism, ongoing support, renewal requirements, and other resources to ensure continued learning and a lasting impact. As a testament to their effectiveness, IBCCES programs have the sole endorsement of the largest grassroots autism organization in the world, The Autism Society of America.