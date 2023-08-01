Supersized 3D Printing: Airwolf 3D Unveils EVO 2X, an Advanced Large Format Desktop Additive Manufacturing Center
Building upon the impressive stature of the EVO printers, the EVO 2X offers nearly double the print volume of Airwolf’s previous largest 3D printer, the EVO 22.
Airwolf 3D's latest creation, the EVO 2X, enables enthusiasts and professionals to produce colossal prints using a diverse range of materials including ABS, Polycarbonate, Nylon, HydroFill Water-Soluble Support, and over 40 other 3D-printing materials. Building upon the impressive stature of the EVO printers, the EVO 2X offers nearly double the print volume of Airwolf's previous largest printer, the EVO 22. Energy efficient heating systems enable the EVO 2X to maintain a heated chamber at over 70 degrees Celsius, while maintaining a large heated bed for optimum part adhesion, a constant throughout the EVO product line.
At the heart of Airwolf 3D's success is their ability to constantly push the boundaries of desktop 3D printing technology. The Las Vegas-based manufacturer continually evolves to enable users to 3D print larger, more robust components out of industrial-grade materials, distinguishing them in a market bustling with competitors.
"What separates our machines from the rest?" asked Airwolf 3D Co-Founder and CEO Erick Wolf. "We use EVO 2X printers to manufacture full-scale automotive bodies using 100% ABS. This is simply not possible with any other printer in this price range. Prints times range from 40 to 120 hours for each plate, demanding strong and reliable equipment. These large-scale parts showcase not only spectacular print quality but also display the necessary strength and mechanical properties for functional prototypes and end-use parts.”
“Other machines in the market lack this level of performance and quality, either because they can't sustain the temperatures needed for engineering-grade materials, or because they compromise on construction, which isn’t sufficient for advanced industrial desktop manufacturing. With EVO 2X you do not need to buy overpriced specialized filament to make large parts. We designed the machine to handle readily available engineering-grade materials."
The EVO 2X has been carefully engineered for optimal large format 3D printing. It comes equipped with a cartridge-style planetary G-series extruder assembly, a larger orifice standard nozzle for faster printing, and the EVO Series' exclusive Tri-Heat™ Build Environment, designed for successful large-scale prints.
The heated environment consists of dual chamber heaters and a high-temperature print bed providing users with superior control over the machine's internal ambient temperature. This feature enables the creation of an ideal thermal setting to support large part production for engineering-grade materials by enhancing part strength and reducing defects like cracks and warpage.
Continuing the legacy of the original EVO, the EVO 2X incorporates Airwolf 3D's proprietary GENESIS board, a 32-bit automotive-grade microcontroller designed for delivering increased speeds, precision, and control at high temperatures that surpass any other desktop 3D manufacturing system. Additionally, the EVO 2X can be plugged into a standard household 3-prong outlet, eliminating the need for specialized electrical hook-ups.
"With the design of the original EVO, we ensured the technology was optimized and future-proof," explained Wolf. "The EVO 2X embodies our commitment to continuous improvement, offering the best in industrial large part production with the convenience of a desktop form factor, including the added benefit of using a standard wall outlet."
About Airwolf 3D
Airwolf 3D is dedicated to designing, manufacturing, and selling 3D printers, 3D printer filament, 3D printing software, and 3D printing peripherals that are fast, affordable, durable, and user-friendly. With authorized dealers in over 20 countries, Airwolf 3D ensures a global presence. Manufactured in Las Vegas, Nevada, every Airwolf 3D printer is delivered fully assembled and ready for use. Tested and implemented by Fortune 500 companies, engineering firms, government agencies, and schools worldwide, the robustness of Airwolf 3D printers is proven. For more information on the leading 3D printer in its class, please contact Airwolf 3D at (949) 478-2933 or email info@airwolf3d.com. Free demonstrations are available at the company’s East Coast showroom located at 277 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, Florida.
