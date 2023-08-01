Hylant Promotes Anne Marie Towle to CEO Global Risk Management

Anne Marie Towle has been promoted to CEO Global Risk Management

Hylant has announced today that Anne Marie Towle has been promoted to CEO Global Risk Management.

TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hylant announced today that Anne Marie Towle has been promoted to CEO Global Risk Management. In her new role, Towle will lead the Global Risk Management team in addition to her responsibility as CEO of Global Captive Solutions.

Under Towle’s leadership, the two divisions will work together to optimize project outcomes for Hylant’s largest and most complex clients. Consultants will focus on all things risk, including identification, quantification, mitigation and financing, to enable organizations to lower their total cost of risk and make the best use of their capital.

Since joining Hylant in 2019 as the leader of Hylant Global Captive Solutions, Towle has grown the company’s captive consultancy into a powerhouse, earning U.S. Captive Review’s Captive Manager of the Year award. Towle herself has been recognized by several industry organizations, including Insurance Business (Elite Women 2023), Risk & Insurance (Captive Power Broker) and Captive Review (Power 50). Members of her team have been recognized by Captive International (Forty Under 40), Risk & Insurance (Rising Star), Captive Review (Ones to Watch) and U.S. Captive Review (Emerging Talent).

“Bringing together our Global Captive Solutions and Global Risk Management divisions under one leader recognizes the symmetry of the teams both in terms of customer size and complexity and the consultative process employed to serve them,” said Richard Hylant. “Under Anne Marie’s extraordinary leadership, we will continue to evolve how we serve these clients and help them strategically and efficiently manage their complex risks.”

About Hylant

Hylant is among the largest privately held insurance brokers in the United States, renowned for both expertise and high-touch service. Since 1935, Hylant has helped clients identify and address risk-related challenges before they become unmanageable by delivering solutions unique to their circumstances.

Hylant offers comprehensive risk management consultation, alternative risk financing services, business insurance brokerage, employee benefits brokerage and consultation, small business insurance and personal insurance services. Hylant provides solutions locally, nationally, and internationally.

