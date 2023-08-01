Skid Heaven LLC Announces Expansion to Better Serve Local Minnesota Customers

Waconia, MN – Skid Heaven was originally founded by Garrett Graff in 2019 as a way to supply equipment operators and businesses with OEM quality rubber tracks for their skid steers without the huge dealer markups. Since then, Skid Heaven has grown across the country to provide not just rubber tracks for skid steers, but also Mini Excavator Tracks, Solid Tires, undercarriage parts, mulcher teeth, wheels, chains, attachments and everything else under the sun!

As the business has continued to grow, Graff has said that Skid Heaven is now planning to inventory tracks and other parts to better serve local customers that are in need of these items immediately. If you tear one of your Bobcat Tracks and need to keep working there is absolutely no time for downtime. Historically, Skid Heaven has mainly shipped tracks direct to consumer, but this can take 2-4 business days.

“Downtime is an absolute killer for businesses, and I would know. Growing up and working on a sod farm has opened my eyes to many aspects of not just running a sod business, but landscaping and construction as well. I’ve always wanted to better-serve our local customers by holding inventory, and now that the business has grown we can do just that”, says Graff. With the increased cost of ownership and maintenance of equipment it is essential to make sure that machines are out working each and every day, generating revenue for the business.

Graff has also said that delivery will be an option within a reasonable distance from their location, however they are unable to offer installation services at this time.

