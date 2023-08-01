PREMIER TO TRANSFORM HISTORIC CHURCH INTO LUXURY RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT
Dallas-Based Firm Partners with Claremont Development and Michael Graves Architecture & DesignDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier, an end-to-end architecture, design, procurement, and construction management firm, is pleased to announce the firm will lead the interior design and procurement services for the adaptive reuse and redevelopment of St. Lucy’s Church, a historic Catholic church in Jersey City, NJ. The Dallas-based team will collaborate with Claremont Development and Michael Graves Architecture & Design on this new high-rise, multifamily development.
Situated in the heart of Jersey City, this 23-story property will offer 444 luxury units and 79 various unit types. Established in 1884, the church features a historic facade along with notable architectural details, including the stained glass, bell tower and surrounding fence, which will be preserved and incorporated into the new housing tower. This adaptive reuse property will combine the historical remnants of the existing structure with a new contemporary modern architectural design, paying homage to the rich history of the neighborhood, while enticing new residents to Jersey City.
“We are honored to work with Michael Graves Architects, Claremont Development and so many others to bring this historic church project to life as well as appreciate all the previous design contributions made by MVMK Architecture,” said Ryan Kimura, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at Premier. “When you say historic ground-up development, it sounds a little like an oxymoron, but this is truly a historic, ground-up development of the coolest kind. When you are collaborating with great partners like Claremont Development and Michael Graves Architecture & Design, the project will soon be one of the most iconic residential buildings in Jersey City, becoming the first structure you see coming out of the Holland tunnel.”
Maximilian Dorne, Partner at Claremont Development, added, “Claremont has been working in conjunction with the City, Catholic Charities and a world-class team of architects, engineers and designers to develop a preeminent building located right outside of the Holland Tunnel. This project will be another transformative step in the right direction for Jersey City and Hudson County.”
“The driving force behind the design is the preservation and integration of the existing St Lucy’s Church,” said Jose Carballo, Principal at Michael Graves Architecture & Design. “The streetscape of the block was preserved and maintains its character that provided neighbors a place to congregate for over 130 years. The simple, yet elegant façade of the building celebrates the church’s bell tower as the main focal point of the development while creating an iconic ensemble of modern and historical components.”
The project will be named after the historic church. It is slated to break ground in 2024 and expected to be completed in 2026.
