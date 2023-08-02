"Dolly Parton: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life" - New Book A Stunning Tribute to a Timeless Icon
A unique, illustrated celebration of the legendary artist's enduring impactBEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Explore one hundred remarkable moments in the extraordinary life of Dolly Parton with this illustrated retrospective of her most amazing achievements.
In Dolly Parton: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life (Epic Ink, available October 10, 2023) Tracy E.W. Laird takes readers on a compelling journey through the life and career of the iconic singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. With meticulous research and engaging storytelling, Laird delves into the intriguing and transformative moments of Dolly's life, chronicling her rise from humble beginnings to becoming a global sensation. Some of the notable moments include:
• Dolly’s first performance at The Grand Ole Opry, the most prestigious country music venue in Nashville, at the age of 13
• Dolly’s start in show business and her first country album, Hello, I’m Dolly, in 1967
• Dolly’s rise to superstardom, her famous song “I Will Always Love you” topping the country music charts
• Classic movie moments from 9 to 5 to The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas to Steel Magnolias
• The creation of her incredibly popular resort and theme park, Dollywood
• Dolly’s philanthropy efforts and her $1 million donation for COVID vaccine research
In addition, this captivating book features interviews with numerous individuals who had the privilege of working closely with Dolly Parton, allowing readers to gain unique insights into her extraordinary accomplishments. Complemented by a rich collection of photographs spanning over six decades, the book provides a visually stunning and illuminating journey through the life of this iconic superstar."
Dolly Parton: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life is a testament to the enduring impact of an extraordinary artist and is a tribute to a timeless, all-American icon.
About the Author:
Tracey E. W. Laird is a professor of music at Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia. She is the author or editor of four books, including Austin City Limits: A History and Austin City Limits: A Monument to Music, the latter co-authored with her spouse, who is also a writer. She has contributed a chapter on “Country Music and Television” to the collection The Oxford Handbook of Country Music. Her perspective on the twenty-first century is part of the 50th Anniversary edition of Bill Malone’s seminal Country Music, U.S.A. (University of Texas Press).
Each book in the 100 Remarkable Moments series is a stunning tribute to a different pop culture icon, visually chronicling 100 extraordinary events that define their legacy. Interviews with friends and colleagues, and over 100 magnificent photographs, combine to create an illustrated retrospective of achievements and contributions readers of all ages will enjoy. Also available: Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life 2nd Edition.
***
Dolly Parton: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life by Tracey E.W. Laird, available October 10, 2023
Hardcover, 264 pages, 100+ images ∙ $24.99 USD, $32.99 CAN ∙ ISBN: 9780760382967
For additional information, author interview or review copy, contact:
Steven Roth
The Quarto Group, Inc.
+1 612-344-8156
steve.roth@quarto.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok