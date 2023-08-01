Go Ape Appoints Dan Kasabian as Chief Executive Officer
FREDERICK, MARYLAND, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Go Ape, the nation’s premier Zipline & Adventure Park company, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Dan Kasabian as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1st, 2023. Dan will succeed Vernon West, who has served as CEO since 2019. Vernon West will continue to contribute as a Board Member.
“It has been a privilege to lead the incredible team at Go Ape over the past four years. I am extremely proud of everything we have accomplished together, notably the new Texas sites launched in 2023 in Arlington and Sugar Land-Houston. As I prepare to pass the torch, I can confidently say that no one is better suited to lead this company into its next chapter than Dan Kasabian,” said current CEO Vernon West. “Dan’s understanding of the industry, coupled with his vision for how to drive our future growth, will be invaluable.”
Dan has proven experience in sales, business leadership, and entrepreneurship. He will take the lead at Go Ape following exceptional success for over a decade in sales for Hewlett Packard, BMC Software, and ForeScout Technologies. Prior to that, Dan worked in pharmaceutical operations for American Pharmaceutical Partners and Eli Lilly as a supervisor where he spearheaded process improvement projects utilizing Lean Six Sigma methodologies. Notably, Dan co-founded Summit Ropes in 2018, the largest indoor ropes course in the U.S. Before launching a successful career in the private sector, Dan served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army. He received a B.S. in Physics from James Madison University.
“I’m extremely excited to partner and work with Go Ape’s visionary Board, strong executive team and passionate employees. To be able to receive the torch from such an incredible person and industry leader in Vernon is an honor and privilege,” said incoming CEO Dan Kasabian. “I’m thrilled to lead our team and industry in delighting customers and inspiring everyone to pursue adventure.”
Go Ape’s mission is to inspire everyone to live life adventurously while simultaneously advocating for social and environmental responsibility. Our partnerships with public park and forest preserve systems allow Go Ape to actively support this mission through revenue sharing and stewardship actions. Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Parks allow participants to explore their natural environment across a variety of outdoor activities. Visit goape.com.
