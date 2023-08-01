Castify.ai Brings Expanded Entertainment Options to VIZIO TVs
Castify.ai brings exciting lifestyle and entertainment apps to millions of VIZIO usersTEL AVIV, ISRAEL , August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Castify.ai, an OTT omnichannel content distribution and monetization platform, has elevated its current relationship with VIZIO as a Preferred Developer Partner, by providing a broad selection of its branded OTT apps on VIZIO for millions of users.
As a certified developer in VIZIO’s Preferred Developer Program, Castify.ai is listed among the developers that VIZIO connects with new content partners. Apps and channels built by Castify.ai also enjoy an accelerated onboarding process through the program. As one of the largest TV brands in the U.S., VIZIO is able to provide millions of users with access to Castify.ai's extensive content library and creators, offering a broad range of genres and lifestyle content.
Castify.ai and VIZIO share dedication to innovation by providing high-quality content to users with a wide range of exciting genres to watch the content they enjoy the most. VIZIO is a smart TV brand that powers endless entertainment options for households in the U.S.
"At VIZIO, our mission is to deliver premium entertainment experiences for millions of entertainment fans. As a VIZIO Preferred Developer, Castify.ai provides an end-to-end solution that helps content creators seamlessly launch streaming applications on our platform,” said Seta Goldstein, Senior Director of Business Development and Partnerships at VIZIO. “We look forward to the opportunity to add even more programming to VIZIO with Castify.ai.”
The collaboration allows VIZIO users to enjoy a larger variety of content on the big screen, and provides Castify.ai's content partners the opportunity to reach a wider audience.
"Our mission at Castify.ai is to empower content creators by providing them with the tools and resources they need to expand their reach and grow their audience,” said Gal Turjeman, CEO of Castify.ai. “That's why we're thrilled to work with VIZIO, a company that has a presence in millions of households across the USA."
In addition, this collaboration allows Castify.ai’s advertising partners to leverage targeting capabilities to deliver more effective and relevant messages to users, as compared to other domains like mobile and traditional TV, allowing for higher engagement rates and better ROI.
Castify.ai has successfully launched a few streaming applications on VIZIO including POPSTAR! TV and Made it Myself TV, in recent months. POPSTAR! TV is an app that provides users with access to celebrity news, interviews, music videos and behind-the-scenes content. Made it Myself TV is an application for DIY tutorials and step-by-step guides for various crafting projects, allowing viewers to follow along and create their own handmade items.
Castify.ai has recently launched the following free ad supported apps, now available on VIZIO:
● Fashion TV: A global leader in fashion and lifestyle content, providing viewers with exclusive access to the latest trends, designers, and fashion shows.
● High Octane: Features adrenaline-fueled content for extreme car enthusiasts.
● Indie Music TV: Showcases independent musicians and bands from around the world, featuring a variety of genres and styles.
These new additions mark a significant milestone in Castify.ai’s ongoing commitment to provide high-quality entertainment to viewers. The addition of Castify.ai's new apps to VIZIO's platform, coupled with its existing OTT apps and Linear FAST Channels, presents viewers with a more diverse range of content options to choose from, catering to various interests and lifestyles. Castify.ai's continuous efforts to expand its library and reach, combined with VIZIO's commitment to personalized experiences, means more entertainment options for millions of VIZIO users.
About Castify.ai
Castify.ai (https://castify.ai) is an omnichannel content distribution platform that allows video content owners, such as linear TV channels, production houses, and more, a cross-device opportunity to create their own branded OTT applications and channels. Castify.ai offers a simplified, automated, seamless app creation, distribution to multiple OTT platforms, and ongoing monetization, with minimal time and resource investment. By that, Castify.ai allows content owners to focus on producing high-quality content while drastically expanding their audience.
For more information, visit https://Castify.ai and follow Castify.ai on LinkedIn.
About VIZIO
Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.
For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Naama Moses
Castify.ai
naamam@castify.ai
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn