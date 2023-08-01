The Human-Animal Alliance Provides Grant for Animal Therapy, Bringing Hope to Bereaved Children in Need
The Human-Animal Alliance awarded a $13,000 grant to Tomorrow's Rainbow to provide bereaved children and families with access to animal-assisted therapy.
The healing power of horses is truly remarkable.”WELLINGTON, FLORIDA, PALM BEACH, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Human-Animal Alliance has awarded a grant to Tomorrow’s Rainbow, a Coconut Creek-based organization dedicated to providing equine-assisted psychotherapy to children navigating through trauma and grief.
— Jackie Ducci, Founder, The Human-Animal Alliance
In south Florida, it is estimated that 1 in every 12 children will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18. Tomorrow’s Rainbow supports low- to middle-income families in southern Palm Beach and Broward counties. Many neighborhoods in these areas face homicide, violence, and drug addiction, which are now the leading causes of death in individuals under the age of 46. Despite this epidemic, only made worse by COVID-19, mental health resources have not become any more accessible for these families.
Unresolved childhood trauma such as bereavement can lead to lifelong, significant emotional and behavioral challenges, such as heightened suicidal ideation and increased likelihood of alcohol or drug addiction. Together, The Human-Animal Alliance and Tomorrow’s Rainbow recognize this serious issue and aim to assist children who have been touched by these tragedies, helping them navigate to a place of resiliency and joy.
The Human-Animal Alliance’s $13,000 grant will cover the cost of roughly 200 equine-assisted psychotherapy sessions and the annual sponsorship of a 36-year-old miniature UK Shetland Pony named Dappy.
This grant carries special weight for Jackie Ducci, founder of The Human-Animal Alliance, who grew up around horses and knows how beneficial their presence can be to children in need.
“The healing power of horses is truly remarkable,” Ducci said. “We are honored to partner with such a top-notch organization, Tomorrow’s Rainbow, to bring true healing to kids who need it most.”
About The Human-Animal Alliance
The Human-Animal Alliance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Based in Wellington, Florida, The H-AA is dedicated to bringing people and animals together, keeping them together, and advocating for the human-animal bond.
