Geosynthetics Market to Witness Major Growth by 2028 | FiberWeb, Low & Bonar, Propex, GSE Environmental
Stay up to date with Geosynthetics Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on "Geosynthetics Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Geosynthetics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are FiberWeb PLC (United Kindom), Low & Bonar PLC (United Kindom), Propex Global (United States), GSE Environmental (United States), Agru America (United States), ACE Geosynthetics (Taiwan), ACH Foam Technologies (Jefferson) (United States), AGRU America Inc. (United States), Asahi Geotechnologies Co. Ltd. (Japan), Belton Industries Inc. (United States), Solmax (Canada).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Geosynthetics market to witness a CAGR of 6.53% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Geosynthetics Market Breakdown by Application (Road Industry, Railroad Stabilization, Water Management, Waste Management, Mining, Others) by Type (Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids, Geofoams, Geonets, Other) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Geosynthetics market size is estimated to increase by USD 6198.3 Million at a CAGR of 6.53% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 13420.7 Million.
Definition:
Geosynthetics refer to synthetic materials used in geotechnical engineering and construction projects to improve soil and rock stability, reinforce soil, provide drainage, and act as a barrier against erosion. These materials are made from polymers such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyester, and can be manufactured in various forms including geotextiles, geogrids, geomembranes, geocells, and geocomposites. The geosynthetics market includes the production, distribution, and use of these materials in a range of industries including civil engineering, transportation, agriculture, mining, and environmental protection. The global geosynthetics market has been growing steadily in recent years due to increased demand for infrastructure development, environmental protection, and sustainable construction practices.
Market Trends:
• Evolving Environmental Protection Regulations and Standards to Boost Future Growth of Geosynthetics
Market Drivers:
• Government Policies Boosting Infrastructure Growth across the Globe
Market Opportunities:
• Developing Countries Will Boost the Future Growth
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Geosynthetics Market: Geotextiles, Geomembranes, Geogrids, Geofoams, Geonets, Other
Key Applications/end-users of Geosynthetics Market: Road Industry, Railroad Stabilization, Water Management, Waste Management, Mining, Others
