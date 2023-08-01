Micro-credential Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | Coursera, edX, Udacity
Stay up to date with Micro-credential Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on "Micro-credential Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Micro-credential market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are Coursera Inc (United States), edX Inc. (United States), Udacity, Inc. (United States), FutureLearn (United Kingdom), Kadenze, Inc. (United States), International Business Machines (United States), Alphabet Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Cisco systems Inc. (United States), Udemy, Inc. (United States).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Micro-credential market to witness a CAGR of 13.44% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Micro-credential Comprehensive Study by Credential (Specialization, Nano degrees, Professional Certificates, Badges, Others), Domain (IT & Telecommunication, Business, SCIENCE, Engineering, Healthcare, Art and design, Others), Age (Under 18, 18-22, 22-28, 28-35, Over 35) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2027. The Micro-credential market size is estimated to increase by USD 97 Billion at a CAGR of 13.44% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 20 Billion.
Definition:
The micro-credential market refers to a rapidly growing sector in education and professional development that offers short, targeted courses or programs designed to provide learners with specific knowledge and skills in a particular subject or field. Micro-credentials are typically smaller in scope and duration than traditional degree programs, and may be offered by a range of providers including universities, colleges, industry associations, and online learning platforms. They often focus on a particular skill or competency, and may be stackable, meaning that learners can earn multiple micro-credentials that can be combined into larger qualifications or degrees. The micro-credential market is driven by the growing demand for flexible, accessible, and affordable ways for individuals to upskill and reskill in response to changing job market demands and technological advancements.
Market Trends:
• Growing demand for flexible and personalized learning: Micro-credentials allow learners to acquire specific skills quickly and affordably, without committing to a full degree program.
Market Drivers:
• The changing nature of work: As the job market becomes more competitive and dynamic, workers need to constantly update their skills to stay relevant.
Market Opportunities:
• Development of new micro-credential programs: As demand for micro-credentials grows, there is an opportunity for educators and employers to develop new programs that address specific skill gaps.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Micro-credential Market: Specialization, Nano degrees, Professional Certificates, Badges, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Micro-credential Market: IT & Telecommunication, Business, SCIENCE, Engineering, Healthcare, Art and design, Others
List of players profiled in this report: Coursera Inc (United States), edX Inc. (United States), Udacity, Inc. (United States), FutureLearn (United Kingdom), Kadenze, Inc. (United States), International Business Machines (United States), Alphabet Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Cisco systems Inc. (United States), Udemy, Inc. (United States)
