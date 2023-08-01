PARL TO CONSIDER BILL TO SCRUTINIZE DRAFT FEDERAL CONSTITUTION

A Constitutional Amendment bill to commence the scrutinization of the draft federal constitution is anticipated to go before parliament in the current sitting of Parliament.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare, MP, made the announcement during his Address at the 39th Guadalcanal Province Second Appointed Day Celebration at Mamara, Northwest Guadalcanal.

PM Sogavare said the bill will seek to amend section 61 of the National Constitution.

The proposed amendment will provide for the creation of a Constitutional Assembly to be responsible for the thorough scrutiny of the draft federal constitution.

In his guest of honor speech, the Prime Minister stated that the matter of state government is a commitment he, as the Prime Minister, is diligently following up on.

PM Sogavare said the recommendation made by the Imminent Persons Group and People’s Congress to scrutinize the draft federal constitution is akin to availing the constitution for peer review. Adding that he is satisfied by the recommendation.

“Accordingly, I have directed the Constitutional Reform Unit in the Prime Minister’s Office to bring a cabinet paper to get the approval of cabinet for the immediate implementation of the process for the country to adopt the Stage Government system,” the Prime Minister highlighted.

“A constitutional Amendment Bill to amend Section 61 of the Constitution will be brought to Parliament during this meeting to commence the process”, PM Sogavare added.

The Prime Minister further acknowledge the Premier and Guadalcanal Members of Parliament in DCGA for consistently pushing for the issue of state government.

PM Sogavare added that this is a true sign of leadership and concern for peace and stability in the country.

He added that it is a very important policy to consolidate the very peace process and that it is in line with the recommendation of the Truth and Reconciliation Report currently discussed in parliament.

He reaffirmed that as the Prime Minister he does not want to repeat the carelessness that brought the country into chaos because we have failed our people on this matter.

“I want to assure the people of Guadalcanal and this nation that I will not fail you on this matter,” the Prime Minister highlighted.

The Prime Minister was also, as a traditional formality presented with a chupu to signify his presence at the 39th Second Appointed Day of the Province…….End///

Inspection of Guard of honour

GP Premier Sade and PM Sogavare

Flower girl garlanding PM Sogavare on arrival at Mamara celebration grounds_

GP day cake cutting

Item presentation by GP staff led by Minister of Provincial Govt Hon. Seleso and Premier Sade

Chupu presentation

-PM Press Sec