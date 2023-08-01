LATRO Announces Promotion of Steve Schumacher to Chief Operating Officer

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LATRO, a leading provider of innovative telecommunications fraud and revenue assurance solutions and expert managed services, is pleased to announce the promotion of Steve Schumacher to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective July 1st, 2023. Schumacher, previously serving as the Vice President of Operations, will assume his new role as part of LATRO’s strategic growth initiatives.

In his new role as COO, Schumacher will play a critical role in overseeing LATRO’s operations, driving operational excellence, and fostering continued growth for the company. With an impressive track record and extensive experience in the telecommunications industry, Schumacher is well-equipped to lead the company’s many operational functions, ensuring the highest level of service and value for LATRO’s clients worldwide.

Having been with LATRO since its inception, Schumacher brings over 15 years of experience in operational leadership and has been instrumental in developing and executing key strategies that have propelled LATRO’s success. His deep understanding of the telecommunications landscape, coupled with his unwavering commitment to operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, clearly qualify him for this important role.

“We are thrilled to announce Steve’s promotion to Chief Operating Officer,” said Donald Reinhart, CEO of LATRO. “Steve’s exceptional leadership skills, industry expertise, and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in LATRO’s growth and success. His promotion reflects our confidence in his abilities to guide our operations and drive our company’s continued expansion.”

Schumacher expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, “I am honored and grateful for this opportunity to serve as LATRO’s COO. I look forward to working closely with our talented team and building upon our strong foundation. Together, we will continue to provide exceptional solutions and services to our valued clients, while driving innovation and growth in the telecommunications industry.”

LATRO remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving challenges faced by mobile network operators and telecommunications enterprises globally. With Schumacher’s promotion to COO, LATRO is well-positioned to strengthen its operational capabilities, enhance customer experiences, and forge new paths of success.

LATRO is a leading provider of advanced telecommunications solutions and services. With its innovative technology and industry expertise, LATRO offers robust solutions that empower mobile network operators to effectively combat fraud, revenue leakage, and network inefficiencies including expert managed services. Since its inception, LATRO has been at the forefront of developing sophisticated solutions that help operators optimize their operations and enhance customer satisfaction.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shannon Singh at shannons@latro.com.