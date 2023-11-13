ATS Group Expands Cloud Solution for IBM Power Systems Environments
IT leaders need a new, smart way to approach IBM Power modernization that aligns with strategic initiatives while maintaining the cost optimization that running IT today demands.”MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Technology Services Group (ATS), a trusted authority in IBM Power Systems technologies, is pleased to announce the expansion of ATS Power Cloud, a best-in-class cloud solution designed specifically for IBM® Power® Systems environments. Following a successful service launch, this significant enhancement offers many advanced functionalities that other vendors cannot provide and ultimately makes the cloud accessible for IBM Power environments of any size, whether small or large. With this new release, IT organizations can now take full advantage of the cloud for their critical AIX® & IBM i systems without paying exorbitant rates or risking performance or reliability.
IBM Power, running AIX, IBM i, and Linux®, is the engine that drives mission-critical workloads across the globe, yet their unique and critical nature has made them difficult to modernize. As a result, most organizations must choose between high costs, high risks, or both by outsourcing to people who don't understand the platforms, overpaying for commoditized, ill-fitting cloud options from major cloud providers, or retiring the architecture altogether and executing a replatforming effort.
ATS’ Power Cloud solves this challenge and provides enterprise infrastructure leaders with a new path to modernization. One that is rooted in technical proficiency, personalized, dedicated support, and data-driven optimization.
“The world’s top enterprises have trusted IBM Power Systems to run their mission-critical applications for decades,” says Tim Conley, Principal of The ATS Group & Galileo Suite. “But, finding qualified people to manage those environments is harder than ever. Take one look at the existing cloud providers claiming to understand IBM Power, and it’s easy to see that they fall short. We’re helping organizations daily to get cloud SMART through our deep IBM expertise, data-driven sizing and cost-optimization, and unrivaled service.”
ATS Power Cloud delivers unmatched performance, reliability, and cost optimization for IBM Power Systems environments of any size through a range of powerful features and benefits that help users achieve the following:
• Infrastructure modernization while remaining on IBM Power. ATS Power Cloud supports modern and legacy architectures running on AIX, iOS, and Linux in four distinct, geo-diverse leading-edge US data centers, helping businesses gain the benefits of the cloud without having to re-platform.
• Ultimate flexibility, control, and agility. ATS Power Cloud offers fully customizable cloud solutions in a wide array of sizes, including dedicated private clouds, virtual server environments, disaster recovery, and colocation, giving customers a solution tailored to their dynamic business requirements.
• Optimized cloud sizing with cost clarity and accuracy. Through ATS’ enterprise monitoring and optimization solution, Galileo Suite, ATS Power Cloud provides 360-degree infrastructure visibility to ensure customers’ cloud environment is uniquely sized for their needs, and they only pay for what they need.
• Operational efficiency and maximum value from IBM Power technology investments. Personalized, dedicated support, included throughout each step of the planning, migration, and service delivery processes, means organizations never have to guess. ATS’ subject matter experts, who have managed thousands of systems daily for the last 25 years, work diligently to help customers optimize and extend their infrastructure without the overhead.
“Enterprise IT leaders need a new, smart way to approach IBM Power modernization that will allow them to align these efforts with strategic initiatives while maintaining the cost optimization that running IT today demands,” states Charles Araujo, publisher and principal analyst of The DX Report. “ATS' rich offering gives you the tools to modernize without fear that you’re forced into a single view of what modernization should mean to you.”
The ATS Power Cloud is available now in all markets. To learn more and explore ATS’ transparent pricing model, connect with an ATS Power Cloud Advisor.
About ATS Group: The ATS Group provides a fully inclusive set of technology services and tools designed to help enterprises manage complex IT systems. Their systems integration, business resiliency, cloud enablement, infrastructure intelligence, and managed services help businesses of all sizes "get IT done." With over 20 years as an IBM Business Partner, ATS has become the trusted advisor to some of North America’s largest enterprises, including federal government DoD sites. They have built their reputation around honesty, integrity, and technical expertise unrivaled by the competition. Learn more at TheATSGroup.com.
