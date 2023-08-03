TeamBest Global Companies to Manufacture Robotic Intra Operative Radiation Therapy Devices–Flash Radiation Therapy
TeamBest Global Companies are planning to introduce a new version of the IORT System/Flash Therapy, which will utilize a robot.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flash Therapy was first known as Intra Operative Radiation Therapy (IORT) which was initiated by doctors in Japan in the late 1960s.
During the late 1960s, Radiation and Surgical Oncologists in Japan started to administer one-shot Radiation Therapy while the patient's cancer was being removed and the surgical area was left open. After the surgery, the patient was transported to the radiation therapy department for one-shot prophylactic/preventive radiation therapy.
In mid-July 1972, Dr. Ulrich K. Henschke recruited Krishnan Suthanthiran as an Engineer Physicist to design, develop, and manufacture devices aimed at improving clinical treatment and promoting active research and development.
Dr. Henschke instructed Dr. Suthanthiran to help convert the 18 MeV Clinac Linear Accelerator Room into an operating theater/room suitable for performing IORT.
The first patient in the world to be treated using Intra Operative Radiation Therapy—where the surgery and Radiation Therapy are performed in the same room—occurred at what was then, the new Howard University Hospital Radiation Therapy Department and used electrons from the Clinac 18 Linear Accelerator.
In early 1977, Dr. Henschke and Dr. Suthanthiran traveled to California and met with the management of Varian and Siemens. They urged the companies to produce electron-only Linacs for IORT, but unfortunately, their efforts were unsuccessful.
TeamBest Global Companies are planning to introduce a new version of the IORT System/Flash Therapy, which will utilize a robot. It's noteworthy that this is the first time a robot has been used, and Best Medical International holds a patent for this Robotic Electron Linac.
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA.
TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists, and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies, and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing, and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
