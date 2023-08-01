Submit Release
New State Record for Cutthroat Trout Confirmed

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has confirmed a new state record for a cutthroat trout caught on Ft. Patrick Henry Reservoir, Boone tailwater in East Tennessee. Ten-year-old Palmer M. Tipton landed the record fish on July 22 which weighed 4 pounds, 12 ounces. The young angler used a nightcrawler as bait.

The new record breaks the previous mark which stood for less than a year. Daniel Scalf caught a 2 pounds, 8 ounces cutthroat last October on the South Fork Holston River.

---TWRA---

Photo caption:

Palmer M. Tipton with the state record cutthroat trout caught on Ft. Patrick Henry Reservoir, Boone tailwater.  

