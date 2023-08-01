Veterinary Healthcare Market Demand Makes Room for New Growth Story | Zoetis, Virbac, Zoetis
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses. A new research study on Global Veterinary Healthcare Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offer a complete assessment of the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers the latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Veterinary Healthcare products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, and growth influencing factors of Veterinary Healthcare market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2023 by studying market dominant and emerging player's ecosystem. Some of the leading players that are listed in the study are Zoetis Inc (United States), Merck Animal Health (United States), Elanco Animal Health Inc (United States), Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health (Germany), Ceva Santé Animale (France), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (United States), Vetoquinol (France), Virbac (France), Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (United Kingdom), Heska Corporation (United States).
The Global Veterinary Healthcare Market was valued at USD 1.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.6 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2023-2029.
Definition:
The veterinary healthcare market refers to the industry segment that encompasses products, services, and technologies related to the health and well-being of animals, particularly domestic pets and livestock. This market is primarily focused on providing medical care, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and other essential services to maintain and improve the health of animals. The veterinary healthcare market serves a wide range of animals, including dogs, cats, birds, horses, cattle, poultry, and other domesticated or farm animals.
Market Trends:
• The trend of humanizing pets has led to increased spending on veterinary healthcare. Pet owners now consider their pets as family members and are willing to invest in advanced medical treatments and high-quality care.
• Innovations in veterinary medicine, such as advanced diagnostic tools, minimally invasive surgeries, and telemedicine, have improved the quality of care and diagnostics for animals.
• There has been a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare in the veterinary industry. Pet owners are becoming more proactive in seeking regular check-ups, vaccinations, and wellness plans to ensure their pets' long-term health.
Market Drivers:
• Increasing pet ownership worldwide, especially in urban areas, has driven the demand for veterinary healthcare services and products.
• As people become more aware of the impact of pet health on their overall well-being, they are willing to invest in veterinary care.
• Ongoing research and development in veterinary medicine have led to improved treatments and better outcomes for various animal health conditions.
Market Opportunities:
• The expansion of the pet insurance industry presents significant opportunities for the veterinary healthcare market, as insured pet owners may seek more comprehensive care for their animals.
• Developing regions with increasing disposable income and a growing middle class are witnessing a rise in pet ownership and demand for veterinary healthcare services.
Market Challenges:
• The cost of advanced veterinary treatments and procedures can be a challenge for some pet owners, leading to potential disparities in access to high-quality care.
• In some regions, there may be a shortage of skilled veterinarians and veterinary technicians, leading to challenges in meeting the growing demand for veterinary services.
Market Restraints:
• The veterinary healthcare market may face regulatory challenges in terms of product approvals, licensing, and compliance, which can impact market growth.
• In some developing regions, lack of awareness about the importance of veterinary healthcare and limited access to quality services can restrain market growth.
• The increasing popularity of alternative therapies and pet supplements may pose a challenge to the traditional veterinary healthcare market.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Global Veterinary Healthcare Market Breakdown by Type (Pharmaceuticals, Feed Additives) by Animal Type (Dogs and Cats, Horses, Poultry, Others) by End-User (Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
