Women’s Foundation of the South Celebrates Its Two-Year Anniversary

The inaugural two years of the organization’s existence have been extraordinarily successful

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Groundbreaking public charity Women’s Foundation of the South (WFS) was founded exactly two years ago this August, launched by notable women of color to work on behalf of women and girls of color (WGOC) in the South. In its first two years alone, it has already exerted remarkable impact and measurably demonstrated its effectiveness. This also speaks to the urgent need to improve outcomes for women and girls of color in America’s 13 southern states.

The organization has successfully garnered over $6 million in funding and disbursed close to $400k to 53 nonprofits led by WGOC in Louisiana and Mississippi. Already featured in numerous publications and on a number of speaker panels, WFS has established itself as an expert resource for people, foundations, and companies who understand that a philanthropic approach focused exclusively on building the health, wealth and power of women and girls of color in the US South has the potential to drastically improve conditions for all people across the country. WFS recently grew its staff and significantly expanded its Board of Directors in recognition of its growth and effectiveness. Not only has WFS forged important inroads in its home state of Louisiana, but it successfully expanded programming into Mississippi, and will expand into Georgia and Texas by the end of the year. Planning is also underway for WFS’ annual fundraiser, Crescendeaux, which will take place on November 4, 2023, in New Orleans. This year will mark the second year of Crescendeaux.

WFS Founding President & CEO, Carmen J. Randolph spoke about the two-year milestone: “We are tremendously pleased to celebrate two years of change-making and grant-making in the American South. Women and girls of color in the South operate from intersectionality, dealing with injustice and prejudice on several fronts, and have long been marginalized, ignored, and oppressed. We see the destructive impact this reality has had on their health, wealth, and power, and WFS works tirelessly to meaningfully and sustainably improve outcomes on all of these dimensions. Marking two exceptionally successful years leaves all of us at WFS more passionate than ever to do this important work, and I am so grateful to all of our supporters and friends out there who give us the resources to help others. Our plan is to transform the economic trajectory of 2.5 million women over the next decade, and we are well on our way.”

WFS operates from the knowledge that when women of color (WOC)-led organizations and businesses are well capitalized, they facilitate more just policies, hire more people of color, generate wealth in their communities, and conduct relevant and effective programs that create the conditions necessary for everyone to prosper.

About Women’s Foundation of the South

The Women’s Foundation of the South (WFS) is the first public foundation of its kind, guided by and working for women and girls of color (WGOC) in the Southern United States. WFS is led by experienced grant makers of color and raises funds, leverages resources, and centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of WGOC in the South.

WFS is a permanent, endowed institution that serves as a gateway for donors, foundations, corporations, and individual investors to maximize the social impact of their investments in WGOC in the South. By transforming the way philanthropy prioritizes its funding, we can effect systemic change in gender and racial injustice and amplify the voices and actions of nonprofits that are led by WGOC in the South.