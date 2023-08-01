Diqat Dibromide Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Diqat Dibromide Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s diqat dibromide market forecast, the diqat dibromide market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.01 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.7 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global diqat dibromide industry is due to increased demand for industrial crops such as sugar cane. North America region is expected to hold the largest diqat dibromide market share. Major diqat dibromide companies include Corteva Agriscience Inc., Coromandel International Limited., EverGrow Group, BASF SE, American Vanguard Corporation, Bayer CropScience SE, Nutrien Ltd., Agriculture Solutions Inc.
Diqat Dibromide Market Segments
• By Type: Synthetic, Bio-Based
• By Corn Type: Corn, Wheat, Cotton, Soybean
• By Form: Crystalline, Liquid
• By End-User: Water Treatment, Agriculture, Other End Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Diqat dibromide refers to a non-selective contact herbicide, algicide, desiccant, and defoliant with a slight smell used as a pesticide to manage aquatic plants and to desalinate water. Diquat dibromide limits photosynthesis by disrupting the thylakoid membranes of green cells and also inhibiting the function of the photosynthetic enzyme.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Diqat Dibromide Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Diqat Dibromide Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
