Enterprise Armenia launches new website with EBRD and EU support

A new website for Enterprise Armenia (EA) has been launched, aiming to promote and attract new foreign direct investments to Armenia. The website was funded by the European Union and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) through the Investment Climate Review Action Plan (ICAP) phase I.

Enterprise Armenia serves as Armenia’s national Investment Promotion Agency, directly reporting to the Prime Minister, and is an integral part of the Investment Support Centre, which is responsible for export promotion. EA’s primary focus lies in providing comprehensive services to both existing and potential foreign investors. These encompass furnishing vital information on Armenia’s business climate, investment opportunities, and relevant legislation and regulations.

The updated platform offers a smoother interface, enhancing user-friendliness for investors, partners, and entrepreneurs to effortlessly locate the information they seek. Visitors can browse the website based on their preferences, gain access to sector-specific details, learn about services, explore investment prospects, and even download publications. Investors can use the platform to connect with government officials, industry experts, local businesses, and professional service providers to identify the best investment opportunities in Armenia.

Serving as a gateway for foreign investors to access comprehensive and current information regarding Armenia’s investment climate and opportunities, the website offers insights into key sectors with growth potential, as well as the state’s guarantees and incentives for investors.

The new website also showcases an interactive investment map of Armenia, allowing users to see what sectors thrive in each region and therefore, make informed business decisions.

Armenia’s strategic location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia has garnered significant interest in its thriving economy. The nation has successfully established itself as one of the globe’s fastest-growing economies, boasting an impressive 12.6% GDP growth rate in 2022. According to the World Bank, since 2020 foreign direct investment in Armenia has increased from more than €52 million to about €908 million last year. This growth is indicative of the country’s attractiveness to international investors, and the well-designed, operational website plays a crucial role in promoting and supporting the positive trend.

The EU-EBRD Country-specific Investment Climate Reviews and Action Plans for Eastern Partnership (EaP) Countries is a regional project for EaP countries, aiming to aid their transition process and foster the establishment of sustainable and fair economic growth models.

