EU4Youth study highlights challenges facing young veterans in Ukraine 

Ukrainian veterans encounter significant challenges during their reintegration into civilian life, a recent survey by the EU4Youth programme has revealed. They face extended waiting times and bureaucratic obstacles in obtaining combatant or disability status, while enduring persistent prejudices and stereotypes regarding their mental health, reliance on benefits, and adaptation to civilian life. In addition, biased attitudes from employment and social service centres complicate their transition, the study found.

The research was carried out by the Central Project Management Agency (CPVA) as part of the EU co-funded “EU4Youth Phase III Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship” programme. Commissioned by CPVA, the study, entitled ‘Returning from the War’ and conducted from January to May 2023 by experts from the research institution, NDC “Institute of Family and Youth Policy named after Oleksandr Yaremenko”, delves into the challenges experienced by young veterans and ex-combatants in Ukraine.

Since 2014, Ukraine has been addressing the complex rehabilitation and reintegration of 2 million veterans and ex-combatants, a task compounded by ongoing conflict since 2022.

Despite laws supporting veterans, fragmented implementation across agencies hinders over half from obtaining medical aid and registering social benefits. Job scarcity upon return, insufficient qualifications among support professionals, and limited access to reintegration services exacerbate these challenges, leaving many veterans grappling with unemployment, psychological disorders, and alcohol dependence.

Veterans expressed the need for informational support, employment assistance, and resources for entrepreneurship. According to the survey, about half the veterans require material assistance and over half anticipate needing help with health in the future. While many veterans would like to start businesses, factors like ongoing military actions, limited capital, restricted credit access, and bureaucratic hurdles dampen their entrepreneurial endeavours.

The study suggests key recommendations for supporting a comprehensive state policy for young veterans that ensures job security, enhances access to social support, implements a mentorship system, and simplifies obtaining veteran status through an informative website. Additionally, it recommends better reintegration of discharged military personnel with a national mentorship programme, specialised training, psychological screenings, a veteran association registry, and online tools for job and educational updates.

To facilitate employment, the policy recommends creating incentives for employers to generate opportunities for veterans and enforcing employment quotas. It also emphasises support for veteran entrepreneurs via national and regional programmes, tax benefits, and easier access to government contracts. Additional proposals include business centres focused on the green economy, education quotas, retail benefits, and publicising successful veteran entrepreneurs.

Financed by the European Union and Lithuania, the EU4Youth Phase III Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship programme is implemented by the Central Project Management Agency (CPVA) in Eastern Partnership countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine. The initiative will continue its activities until the middle of 2025, focusing on providing technical assistance to governmental and non-governmental organisations involved in addressing youth employment and employability.

