Ukraine: apply now for EU4Recovery youth summer camp

Do you want to improve your leadership skills and learn the basics of project management? Are you interested in the work of civil society organisations or do you have ideas for rebuilding your community?

Then don’t miss the opportunity to take part in the “InEvolve” youth summer camp, from 21-25 August,organised in the Ivano-Frankivsk region by UNDP with the support of the European Union.

Based on the results of the camp, participants will be able to apply for the mini-initiative competition and implement projects for young people in their communities.

The camp is aimed at youth leaders from communities in the Dnipro, Poltava and Chernihiv regions, who are ready to learn and get involved in the immediate process of community recovery.

The deadline for applications is 6 August 2023. Apply here https://bit.ly/44MeJmY.

The summer camp is organised by UNDP Ukraine within the framework of the EU4Recovery Project: Empowering Communities of Ukraine (EU4Recovery), with the financial support of the European Union.

Find out more

Press release

Application form