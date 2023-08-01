800 backpacks given away by Houston personal injury attorney Brian White
Giveaway benefitted Aldine Independent School District elementary boys and girls entering Kindergarten through 5th grade
Knowing that we can do something to ease the financial burden on parents who may not be able to purchase the supplies their kids need to do well in school is what drives us to give back.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston attorney Brian White and his team hosted their second annual backpack giveaway on Saturday, benefitting Aldine Independent School District elementary boys and girls as they prepare to head back to school on August 10.
Students entering Kindergarten through 5th grade and their families were invited to Brian White’s Operation Backpack Festival and given free backpacks filled with necessary school supplies including folders, pencils, notebooks, erasers, and water bottles. Each student was also encouraged to register for a free tablet that includes data.
Over 91% of students in Aldine ISD come from economically-disadvantaged households. White was motivated by his own back-to-school experiences having been raised in a low-income household.
Nearly 1,200 people attended the event, which featured balloon entertainment, music, food, face painting and a giant dancing robot.
“This makes me happy because it saves me money and it’s a lot of help for our budget,” Anais Prado, mother of a second grader, said.
The giveaway event has expanded from distributing 500 backpacks last year to 800 backpacks this year.
“I’m a father and most of my team are parents as well. Knowing that we can do something to ease the financial burden on parents who may not be able to purchase the supplies their kids need to do well in school is what drives us to give back,” Brian White, personal injury attorney said.
The event was also sponsored by VFW Post 9187, Calavaras Texas, Risitas Party Rentals, MyConnect, Party Makers, SOS Entertainment and Dobie ROTC Cadets.
“Collaboration for the Aldine ISD community is really what made this an event that kids not only wanted to attend, but one that made an impact for hundreds of families,” White said.
About Brian White
Brian White is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, an achievement only 3% of Texas attorneys have reached. He has recovered tens of millions for injured victims of truck, car and motorcycle accidents, as well as slip and fall injuries, brain injuries and wrongful death claims including $13.4 million for a work injury case, $13 million for a construction site accident, $2.5 million for an 18-wheeler accident, and $1.5 million for a motorcycle injury.
