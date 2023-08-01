Recruiting for Good to Help Fund US Causes and Reward Trips to Party in Mexico
Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund US Causes and earn the sweetest trips to party in Mexico #1referral1reward LovetoPartyinMexico.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund US Causes and earn the sweetest trips to party in Mexico #1referral1reward LovetoPartyinMexico.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals, generates proceeds to fund causes; and rewards referrals to companies hiring staff with travel.
Recruiting for Good to help fund US causes. The staffing agency is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with 'The Sweetest Trips to Party in Mexico;' and donations to nonprofits.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Why is Recruiting for Good rewarding sweet trips to Mexico? I was born in Mexico, before I came to the US. And I am grateful to make a positive impact with my company in both countries."
How 1 Referral 1 Reward Works?
Rewarding The Sweetest Trips to Party in Mexico
Earn a 3-Day Stay For 2 at The Sweetest All-Inclusive Hotels in Cabo, Cancun, or Puerto Vallarta.
or
Earn a 5-Day Cruise for 2 to Mexican Riviera with Adult Only 'Virgin Voyages.'
and
Earn a $500 donation to favorite US Nonprofit.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Know a sweet US nonprofit that would love to make fundraising fun and rewarding? Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to introduce us to them. Together, we inspire the community to participate in Love to Party in Mexico make a positive impact, and Party for GOOD!"
About
Love to Make a Positive Impact and Party in Mexico? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program (1 referral 1 reward) to earn a sweet trip to party in Mexico; and help fund your favorite US Causes. Recruiting for Good is rewarding The Sweetest All-Inclusive Hotels in Cabo, Cancun, and Puerto Vallarta. And 5 Day Virgin Voyages to Mexican Riviera. To learn more visit www.LovetoPartyinMexico.com Good for You & Community Too!
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Starting in Spring 2024, we're adding more exceptionally talented 10 to 13 year old girls to The Sweetest 12 Month Mentoring Work Program; 'Girls Design Tomorrow.' Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that prepare them to lead the future. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is now!
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram