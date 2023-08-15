Softailed Launches Innovative Tools to Reshape Software Selection
Softailed announces the launch of its suite of tools designed to make the process of choosing the right software more tailored to every business's needs.
As a neutral platform, we are driven by the mission to guide companies toward software solutions that truly address their needs, and we believe that impartiality is crucial to achieving this.”ATLANTA, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the evolving digital landscape, businesses of all sizes and from various sectors grapple with the task of navigating the software market. The overflow of information and the diversity of software solutions often create a complex, time-consuming process. Softailed's new suite of tools now features two new ones apart from the Best Picks - the Finder Tool and the Comparison Tool - that have been introduced to address this pervasive challenge.
— Denis Fenger
The Finder Tool leverages an intelligent questionnaire to understand each business's specific needs, goals, budget, and software priorities. By gathering essential information about a business's unique requirements, this tool enables the creation of custom-tailored software recommendations.
The Comparison Tool, on the other hand, offers a meticulous, scientific approach to comparing software. This tool condenses hours and days of research into a straightforward process, delivering crucial insights on technical parameters, key functionalities, and pricing plans of different software service solutions.
Both the Finder Tool and Comparison Tool have been developed based on Softailed's robust market research and deep understanding of the global software industry. They represent the company's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and transparent services that simplify the software selection process.
Notably, Softailed has designed these tools with an unwavering dedication to objectivity. Despite establishing partnerships with most software vendors, the company emphasizes that it does not accept promotional payments to influence the ranking of these vendors in its tools. The financial support received through these partnerships funds the project without compromising the objectivity and quality of the services offered.
Furthermore, Softailed remains steadfast in its values: continuous self-improvement, user-first orientation, openness, genuineness, and the willingness to take calculated risks. The launch of the Finder Tool and the Comparison Tool reflects these core principles, marking a significant step towards Softailed's mission of revolutionizing the software selection process.
As Softailed continues to enhance its service offerings, businesses can look forward to a more streamlined, objective, and user-friendly software selection experience. Softailed's suite of tools empowers companies to make informed decisions and select software solutions that truly meet their needs, further driving their growth and success in the digital era.
