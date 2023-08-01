Trade Show UK Introduces Innovative Approach to Enhance Expo Experience
Trade Show's new hybrid expo: online & physical platform that pre-matches visitors with subject matter experts saving time and money.MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trade Show UK, a new company at the forefront of revolutionising the expo landscape, has today launched their new hybrid model. By seamlessly blending online and physical shows, Trade Show UK creates a unique platform that pre-matches visitors with subject matter experts based on their research interests, ensuring a rewarding experience for all participants.
The first show, scheduled for 18th October 2023, will take place at The Ridgeway Conference and Exhibition Centre, Milton Keynes, and it is anticipated that 100 exhibitors and up to 500 visitors will be present for this inaugural show.
According to Tim Peniston-Bird, Trade Show Director, this groundbreaking concept bridges a significant gap in the live expo arena. "Traditionally, there has been a disconnect between exhibitors and visitors. Visitors attend expos to gain insights from keynote speakers, while exhibitors aim to forge connections with visitors. This approach often overlooks the wealth of talent and knowledge present in the exhibition hall, which is frequently more relevant to SME visitors than the keynote presentations."
Trade Show UK addresses this issue by incorporating artificial intelligence into their registration process. Upon registration, visitors are asked about their research topics and solutions of interest. Using AI technology, the system matches them with subject matter experts and suggests 1-2-1 meetings, either at the physical show or through the virtual platform. This means that visitors seeking to enhance their online presence, for instance, can receive expert support in areas such as web development, SEO, social media, PPC, and more within just a few hours.
To further encourage visitors to engage, book, and attend these valuable meetings, Trade Show UK has implemented a rewards system. Each time a visitor attends a confirmed meeting, they earn an entry to an instant-win contest, offering an extensive range of prizes. These prizes include free networking memberships, books, business services, and even personal rewards like unique experiences and holidays. With 250 one-week family holidays up for grabs, attendees have a genuine chance to win.
"This incentive acts as a nudge for visitors who may be on the fence about attending," explained Peniston-Bird. "It's a way to ensure they opt to attend and fully benefit from the unique opportunities Trade Show UK provides."
