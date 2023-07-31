The course of implementation of investment projects considered

UZBEKISTAN, July 31 - On July 31, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a meeting on developing investment cooperation with Hungary, Azerbaijan, and Japan.

These countries have significant economic and investment opportunities. Thanks to regular contacts in recent years, Uzbekistan's relations with these states have risen to the level of strategic partnership, and dialogue on various areas of interaction has intensified.

In 2019, the Head of state visited Japan, and in 2022 – Hungary. The President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Hungary visited Uzbekistan. A constant exchange of views takes place within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the “Central Asia - Japan” dialogue.

Thanks to political will, mutually beneficial agreements were signed on the implementation of 33 projects with Hungary, 27 projects with Azerbaijan, and 13 projects with Japan.

Information was provided on the progress of these projects and the system created for this purpose.

Thus, in cooperation with Hungary, it is planned to create a poultry cluster, open an airline, and establish the production of medicines, components, and chemical products.

Cooperation with Azerbaijan is carried out in energy, chemistry, transport, mechanical engineering, and construction.

The range of cooperation projects with Japan is wide: energy, tourism, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and animal husbandry.

In general, due to the implementation of projects in partnership with Hungary, Azerbaijan, and Japan, it is expected to create more than 8 thousand new jobs and export potential worth about $1 billion 700 million.

The Head of state stressed the need for timely and high-quality implementation of projects and intensification of the work of responsible persons and investment managers in this direction.

The task was set to form a new portfolio of projects by intensifying bilateral contacts, including organizing mutual visits of business community representatives. Industry, information technology, agriculture, healthcare, services, education, and innovation were noted as new promising areas of cooperation.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan