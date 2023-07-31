Azerbaijan to host Uzbekistan Culture Days

UZBEKISTAN, July 31 - On August 1-4, Azerbaijan’s Baku will host Uzbekistan Culture Days. This event will take place within the framework of the agreements reached at the meetings of the heads of the two states.

The organizers will hold an extensive concert program with the participation of famous artists of Uzbekistan, the opening ceremony of the corner “Literature and Art of Uzbekistan”, organized in the National Library of Azerbaijan, presentation of the novel “Bygone Days” by Abdulla Qodiri, published in the Azerbaijani language, an exhibition of national dishes and handicrafts, performances with the participation of theater groups of Uzbekistan.

The event arouses great interest among the Azerbaijani public. Active preparations were carried out.

Most of the participants from Uzbekistan arrived in Baku. The main events will begin tomorrow.

Source: Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan