Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,201 in the last 365 days.

Azerbaijan to host Uzbekistan Culture Days

UZBEKISTAN, July 31 - On August 1-4, Azerbaijan’s Baku will host Uzbekistan Culture Days. This event will take place within the framework of the agreements reached at the meetings of the heads of the two states.

The organizers will hold an extensive concert program with the participation of famous artists of Uzbekistan, the opening ceremony of the corner “Literature and Art of Uzbekistan”, organized in the National Library of Azerbaijan, presentation of the novel “Bygone Days” by Abdulla Qodiri, published in the Azerbaijani language, an exhibition of national dishes and handicrafts, performances with the participation of theater groups of Uzbekistan.

The event arouses great interest among the Azerbaijani public. Active preparations were carried out.

Most of the participants from Uzbekistan arrived in Baku. The main events will begin tomorrow.

Source: Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

Azerbaijan to host Uzbekistan Culture Days

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more