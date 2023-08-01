Multipoint Group and Sectigo Form Strategic Partnership
Sectigo and Multipoint Group, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening digital security solutions for businesses worldwide
Together, we will empower businesses to proactively mitigate risks and secure their digital assets, enabling them to focus on driving growth and innovation”KEFAR SABA, CENTER, ISRAEL, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sectigo, a global leader in automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), and digital certificates, and Multipoint Group, a leading distributer of IT cyber solutions, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening digital security solutions for businesses worldwide. The collaboration brings together the expertise and capabilities of both organizations to deliver enhanced protection against cyber threats to foster a safer digital environment.
The partnership between Sectigo and Multipoint Group aims to address the growing challenges posed by the ever-evolving threat landscape, where cybercriminals constantly seek new ways to exploit vulnerabilities. Together, Sectigo and Multipoint Group will provide businesses with robust, scalable, and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to secure their critical assets and digital infrastructure while establishing digital trust.
Sectigo brings its deep expertise in automation, CA agnostic certificate lifecycle management, and public and private digital certificates to the partnership. With a proven track record of establishing digital trust to businesses around the world, Sectigo’s best-in-class CLM platform automates the lifecycles of all digital certificates, securing digital identities, devices, and transactions.
The partnership will foster continuous innovation, enabling both companies to stay ahead of emerging threats and deliver future-proof security solutions that adapt to evolving digital landscapes, and achieve a strong foundation of digital trust.
Furthermore, Multipoint Group is pleased to announce its participation in GITEX DUBAI with Sectigo. GITEX is one of the largest technology conferences in the Middle East, taking place in October 2023. During the event, Multipoint Group will highlight its innovative cybersecurity solutions and demonstrate its collaborative efforts with Sectigo in addressing the digital security challenges faced by businesses around the globe. At GITEX Dubai, visitors can learn more about Sectigo and observe firsthand the innovative solution designed to protect against evolving cyber threats.
Commenting on the partnership, Jennifer Binet, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Sales, Sectigo, said, "We are excited to partner with Multipoint Group to offer businesses a holistic approach to cybersecurity. As the number of digital certificates used by the average enterprise continues to grow, the need for a robust and automated certificate lifecycle management solution has never been more pressing. We’re thrilled to be able to formalize our partnership with Multipoint by combining Sectigo's best-in-class management platform with Multipoint Group's advanced cybersecurity distributer services.”
Ricardo Resnik, CEO of Multipoint Group, added, "Our partnership with Sectigo represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. Together, we will empower businesses to proactively mitigate risks and secure their digital assets, enabling them to focus on driving growth and innovation."
About Sectigo
Sectigo is a leading provider of automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and digital certificates - trusted by the world’s largest brands. Its cloud-based, CA agnostic CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycles of digital certificates issued by Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With over 20 years establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers.
For more information, visit www.sectigo.com
About Multipoint Group
Multipoint Group, a leading distributor of cyber security solutions, provides reliable and innovative solutions that enable businesses to operate securely and efficiently. Providing cutting-edge technologies and IT cyber solutions, the company helps its customers maintain a competitive edge in today's dynamic business environment.
Multipoint Group has established a strong international presence with offices in Greece, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Romania, Poland, Singapore, and Turkey.
The Multipoint Group has successfully distributed various cyber companies worldwide since its establishment in 2009, under the leadership of Ricardo Resnik, CEO of Multipoint Group.
For more information, visit https://multipoint-group.com/
Ricardo Resnik
MultiPoint Ltd
+972 74-702-7017
