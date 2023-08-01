Akamai Coffee Co. Named Best Coffee Shop and Coffee Roaster on Maui
Community Voices Declare Akamai Coffee Co. the Unanimous Choice for Maui's Best Coffee Shop and Coffee Roaster in the 2023 MauiTime Best of Maui AwardsKAHULUI, HAWAII, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Akamai Coffee Co. was voted the Best Coffee Shop and Coffee Roaster on Maui in the annual 2023 MauiTime Best of Maui awards. The MauiTime Best of Maui awards represent a prestigious accolade, as residents and visitors eagerly nominate and vote to recognize outstanding businesses and services across the island.
“We are deeply honored to be acknowledged by our community as the premier coffee shop and roaster on Maui,” said Byron Brown, the dedicated owner of Akamai Coffee Co. “This recognition serves as a testament to our devotion to serving the highest quality coffee and the unwavering support of our cherished customers.”
Akamai Coffee Co. offers a delightful range of coffee drinks, complemented by a delectable assortment of fresh pastries, snacks, and entrees. Akamai takes great pride in featuring its signature 100% locally grown Maui + Chiapas coffee. This exceptional blend is a harmonious marriage of flavors, bringing together the unique essence of both regions.
“Akamai is dedicated to providing our customers with the best possible coffee experience,” Brown added. “We are grateful for the support of our community, and we look forward to many more years of growing, roasting, and serving the best coffee on Maui.”
In addition to its award-winning coffee, Akamai Coffee Co. is also known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere. The company has three locations in Kahului, Wailea, and Kihei, which are popular destinations for locals and visitors alike.
About Akamai Coffee Co.:
As a family-owned business, Akamai Coffee Co. wholeheartedly embraces the mission to deliver the spirit of aloha globally via its exquisite coffees, that are 100% locally roasted, hand selected coffee beans. With locations in Kahului, Wailea, and Kihei, Akamai offers a delightful mix of coffee drinks, pastries, and snacks.
Their Wailea Village location is particularly noted for its award-winning breakfast and lunch, featuring favorites like the acclaimed avocado toast and fresh berries and cream waffle.
At Akamai, the customer experience is paramount, and this is reflected in their exceptional customer service and unforgettable coffee. Every cup at Akamai Coffee Co. is brewed with the spirit of Aloha, promising you a memorable taste of Maui.
Named Top 20 Essential Maui Restaurants by Eater.Com.
First and only Coffee Company Awarded the prestigous 'Aipono Award for Best Coffee by Maui Magazine for the past 3 years.
