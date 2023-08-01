Salon de Paprika Announces Production of "Hard Boiled Eggs"
- A Gripping Narrative Short FilmLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Salon de Paprika is thrilled to announce the upcoming production of "Hard Boiled Eggs," a drama short film produced by Tianmin Shen and directed by Yimeng Yuan. With a captivating storyline and a talented team behind it, the film aims to make a mark in the major film festival circuit, attract distributors, and serve as a compelling calling card for future feature film projects.
"Hard Boiled Eggs" tells the poignant story of a 10-year-old Chinese American girl who uncovers her mother's infidelity and embarks on a personal investigation, only to confront a harsh reality she has been avoiding. The film delves into themes of family dynamics, self-discovery, and the complexities of relationships.
Taking the helm as the Producer of "Hard Boiled Eggs," Tianmin will oversee the entire production, through development to distribution. With a proven track record and a passion for storytelling, Tianmin brings valuable experience and creativity to this project. Tianmin is an accomplished Producer whose notable works include Magdalena and Desert Dream, of which Magdalena has won the Golden Frog Award at the International Film Festival of the Art of Cinematography Camerimage, the highest internationally recognized film festival for cinematographers. Its jury is composed of outstanding film producers, award-winners and behind-the-scenes masters of many famous films.
“Hard Boiled Eggs” is set to be directed by Yimeng Yuan, an acclaimed director whose directorial expertise will lend depth and emotional resonance to "Hard Boiled Eggs" and create a captivating visual experience for audiences. She has supervised and directed more than 30+ mixed media stop-animation and 2D animation episodes for an animated short series that has accumulated 1M+ views. Her latest short film Fish Tank debuted at LA Shorts, an Oscar Qualifying film festival, and is moving on to more.
The short film is also set to have award-winning cinematographer Siru Wen, renowned for her exceptional artistic vision and technical prowess. Siru will bring her unique storytelling perspective to the film. With a distinguished career and numerous accolades, including the 2022 Juan Downey Award/The Chilean Corporation of Video and Electronic Arts, Santiago, Chile; 2022 Foundation for Contemporary Arts, Emergency Grant, New York, NY 2021 Artist in Residence, Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, Omaha, NE; 2022 Sheffield DocFest, 2022 Official Selection, Sheffield, UK 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Siru's cinematography will undoubtedly elevate the film's visual aesthetic and enhance its storytelling impact.
Attached also is distinguished Colombian film composer Juan Cortes. Juan's portfolio includes notable works such as "Anywhere with You", premiered at 2018 Cannes Film Festival; "Above the Yangtze River", a 2022 docuseries for CCTV China; “Mala Fortuna”, an Amazon Original series coming to Amazon Prime August 18th, 2023, among others. Juan is currently finishing an original composition for upcoming feature film, "Funny Birds" .
Principal photography will commence in September 2023 and enter post-production from September 2023 to January 2024. The film will be running its festival campaigns from January 2024 onward, where Producer Tianmin Shen will actively engage with industry professionals and audiences, further solidifying the film's presence in the filmmaking community.
"Hard Boiled Eggs" has also been selected as a finalist for the Bend Film Festival BIPOC Film grant, highlighting the film's exceptional storytelling and cultural significance.
Salon de Paprika is excited about the upcoming production of "Hard Boiled Eggs" and the tremendous talent involved in bringing this compelling narrative short to life. Stay tuned for updates as the film progresses through its production and festival journey.
For further information, please contact: Tianmin Shen, yuky.shen@salondepaprika.com, (323) 202-9466
About Salon de Paprika: Salon de Paprika, LLC is a dynamic production company dedicated to creating engaging and thought-provoking content across various mediums. With a focus on storytelling and artistic excellence, Salon de Paprika, LLC strives to bring compelling narratives to the forefront of the entertainment industry.
Tianmin Shen
Salon de Paprika
yuky.shen@salondepaprika.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram