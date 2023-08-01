Decommissioned Woodbury Officer Charged With Four Counts, Including Sexual Exploitation, Official Misconduct

CANNON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into allegations of sexual battery against a juvenile has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Woodbury police officer.

At the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, on July 18th, agents began investigating allegations involving Tommie Lee House. The investigation revealed that, earlier this year, House solicited an exploitive image from the juvenile victim and, on a separate occasion, had sexual contact with the victim while on duty. The department decommissioned House when the allegations surfaced and placed him on administrative leave.

On July 31st, the Cannon County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging House (DOB 9/4/1984) with one count each of Solicitation of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Aggravated Sexual Battery, Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure, and Official Misconduct. Authorities arrested House and booked him into the Cannon County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

###