Former Corrections Officer Charged with Five Counts, Including Sexual Battery, Exploitation

CANNON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into allegations of sexual battery against a juvenile has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a now-former Rutherford County corrections officer.

At the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, on July 16th, agents began investigating allegations that Clifford Carr had sexual contact with a juvenile victim who was less than 13 years old. The investigation revealed that on July 12th and 13th, at the time he was still a corrections officer, Carr exposed himself to the victim, and displayed sexual activity to the victim. Carr is no longer employed by Rutherford County.

On July 31st, the Cannon County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Clifford Ryan Carr (DOB 11/25/1990) with one count each of Aggravated Sexual Battery, Sexual Contact with a Minor by an Authority Figure, Solicitation of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure, and Indecent Exposure. Carr was arrested and booked into the Cannon County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

