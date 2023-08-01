Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,247 in the last 365 days.

Orange County’s First Luxury Cat-only Hotel, Club Cat, to Expand Across United States

Club Cat Franchising cat hotel seeks franchisees

Welcome to Club Cat!

Cat hotel no cages large suites

Club Cat kitty cat guest relaxing in his private balcony

Luxury pet boarding for cats only

Club Cat amenities include Happy Hour in our kitty playroom

Club Cat Franchising seeks the right franchisees to meet high demand for luxury cat-only boarding services after success of Club Cat Irvine in Orange County

We want to partner with business-minded cat lovers who crave something meaningful in their professional lives.”
— Shana Martin
IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Club Cat Franchising is now seeking franchisees to leverage the success of Club Cat Irvine, Orange County’s first luxury cat-only hotel and resort. The growing brand’s expansion efforts come at a time when demand for luxury cat-only boarding services has reached an all-time high.

According to IBISWorld, U.S. pet grooming and boarding market size has grown 4.4% per year on average between 2017 and 2022 to $11.8 billion. Given 1 in 5 U.S. households adopted a pet during the pandemic according to a recent ASPCA study, and global travel is now back to pre-Pandemic levels, demand for luxury cat-only boarding services has also increased.

Club Cat founder, Shana Martin, opened the luxury, cat-only hotel in 2019 with the goal of transforming traditional cage-based cat boarding services into a luxurious, stress-free experience for cats and cat parents alike. Club Cat’s flagship location in Irvine survived the pandemic as a brand-new business that opened its doors exactly one year before the Covid-19 Pandemic began. Today, Club Cat is thriving despite subsequent economic downturns.

“Cat parents want luxurious, spacious, stress-free options for their kitties, and they are willing to drive long distances for that desired experience,” says Martin. “Our goal is to find the right franchisees to own their own Club Cat so that we can meet this demand in every neighborhood across the country.”

California is not the only underserved cat-only boarding services market. Online searches using Yelp or Google in cities across the United States reveal a similar situation: few if any non-cage, luxury cat-only boarding options for cat parents yet high demand for a five-star feline experience. This creates an early advantage market for the right franchisee.

“We want to partner with business-minded cat lovers who crave something meaningful in their professional lives,” says Martin adding, “This is a rare opportunity to be a foundational part of a leading cat care brand that is expanding across North America.”

Fashioned after luxury hotels and resorts, Club Cat’s unique accommodations are a departure from traditional boarding options for cats. In addition to modern trompe l’oeil and whimsical cat portraiture décor, the suites are eight-feet tall and at least three and a half feet wide with enclosed balconies.
Entertainment includes:
• CatFlix – Feline-friendly programs
• CatCasts – Live webcam access for cat owners who want to check in on their kitty cats 24/7
• CatChats – For cat owners who want to have live “cat-versations” with their kitty

Special amenities include:
• Fur therapy
• Derrière trims
• Pawi-cures
• Calming therapy
• Nightly paw-down service

Shana Martin
Club Cat Franchising
info@clubcatfranchising.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

Club Cat Franchising

You just read:

Orange County’s First Luxury Cat-only Hotel, Club Cat, to Expand Across United States

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more