Orange County’s First Luxury Cat-only Hotel, Club Cat, to Expand Across United States

Club Cat Franchising seeks the right franchisees to meet high demand for luxury cat-only boarding services after success of Club Cat Irvine in Orange County
We want to partner with business-minded cat lovers who crave something meaningful in their professional lives.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Club Cat Franchising is now seeking franchisees to leverage the success of Club Cat Irvine, Orange County’s first luxury cat-only hotel and resort. The growing brand’s expansion efforts come at a time when demand for luxury cat-only boarding services has reached an all-time high.
According to IBISWorld, U.S. pet grooming and boarding market size has grown 4.4% per year on average between 2017 and 2022 to $11.8 billion. Given 1 in 5 U.S. households adopted a pet during the pandemic according to a recent ASPCA study, and global travel is now back to pre-Pandemic levels, demand for luxury cat-only boarding services has also increased.
Club Cat founder, Shana Martin, opened the luxury, cat-only hotel in 2019 with the goal of transforming traditional cage-based cat boarding services into a luxurious, stress-free experience for cats and cat parents alike. Club Cat’s flagship location in Irvine survived the pandemic as a brand-new business that opened its doors exactly one year before the Covid-19 Pandemic began. Today, Club Cat is thriving despite subsequent economic downturns.
“Cat parents want luxurious, spacious, stress-free options for their kitties, and they are willing to drive long distances for that desired experience,” says Martin. “Our goal is to find the right franchisees to own their own Club Cat so that we can meet this demand in every neighborhood across the country.”
California is not the only underserved cat-only boarding services market. Online searches using Yelp or Google in cities across the United States reveal a similar situation: few if any non-cage, luxury cat-only boarding options for cat parents yet high demand for a five-star feline experience. This creates an early advantage market for the right franchisee.
“We want to partner with business-minded cat lovers who crave something meaningful in their professional lives,” says Martin adding, “This is a rare opportunity to be a foundational part of a leading cat care brand that is expanding across North America.”
Fashioned after luxury hotels and resorts, Club Cat’s unique accommodations are a departure from traditional boarding options for cats. In addition to modern trompe l’oeil and whimsical cat portraiture décor, the suites are eight-feet tall and at least three and a half feet wide with enclosed balconies.
Entertainment includes:
• CatFlix – Feline-friendly programs
• CatCasts – Live webcam access for cat owners who want to check in on their kitty cats 24/7
• CatChats – For cat owners who want to have live “cat-versations” with their kitty
Special amenities include:
• Fur therapy
• Derrière trims
• Pawi-cures
• Calming therapy
• Nightly paw-down service
